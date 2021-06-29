Who killed Naomi, Ornella?

More than two years after 14-year-old Naomi Nelson was killed during an incident involving police and Carenage residents, investigators are still trying to find out who fired the stray bullet that ended her life.

Nelson, of East Mucurapo Secondary, was walking on the street when she was struck during a shootout between police and criminals in May 2019. Two men were killed and a police officer was shot in the chest.

His injuries were not fatal as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The death of Ornella Greaves, 30, at Beetham Gardens in June 2020, is also still being investigated, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday. Greaves was shot dead during a protest where people were said to have fired weapons at police.

It has not yet been confirmed who fired the shots that killed Nelson and Greaves.

Speaking at a press conference at police administration building in Port of Spain yesterday, Griffith noted that investigations, including ballistic tests, were still ongoing with the aim of having both matters closed.

But he had no information on when this will occur.

He insisted that it was still to be determined if they were police killings.

“In the Carenage shooting, a police officer was shot, a bullet cracked into his chest. So when you speak of the police shooting of a young girl...who shot the police officer? Did he shoot himself? Try to understand what you just said. Someone was shooting at a police officer. They aimed at the officer’s chest and the bullet went a quarter-inch into his chest. His bulletproof vest saved him. So you have despicable human beings there who shot at a police officer. Which means it’s a good chance that when the officer was shot at, a stray bullet from one of those imps that tried to kill the officer, killed the girl. But without knowing who fired the shot, you mention police shooting?

Griffith continued: “Now let’s go back to the situation in Beetham. It was confirmed that day there were numerous shootings all over by criminal elements in that area. But you automatically allude to the fact that it was a police officer who shot her. And this is where again it goes back to the situation where there is a police shooting there is always a concern. People always see when officers are involved but when it’s just criminal elements, no one ever sees or knows anything. That cannot be,” Griffith said.

He stressed that, despite this frustration, police who were involved in unlawful activities had to be held accountable. He made reference to ongoing investigations into the deaths of Israel Moses Clinton, 27, Joel “Lion” Jacobs, 38, and Noel Diamond, 46, who were killed in a police confrontation in Second Caledonia, Morvant, on June 27, 2020.

Griffith noted that up to Monday, he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on the issue and work was going on to have the matter closed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC walks out

UNC walks out

The two Tobago Self-Government Bills are temporarily in limbo and Tobago autonomy now depends on whether the Opposition, which staged a walkout, would return to Parliament today when the House of Representatives resumes consideration of the two bills to grant self-government to Tobago.

Lifeline for family at ‘breaking point’

Lifeline for family at ‘breaking point’

AN ailing, unemployed mother who did not even have the taxi fare to take her daughter to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam tomorrow has been swamped with help from well-wishers who responded to her plight featured in an article in the Express yesterday.

Tobago and Opposition will not be bullied

Tobago and Opposition will not be bullied

Do not bully the people of Tobago and do not bully the Opposition.

This was the position taken by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as she led a walkout of Opposition members at a heated Parliament sitting yesterday.

The move marked a dramatic end to two days of debate on a motion to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020.

Gary hits back at ‘haters’

Gary hits back at ‘haters’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants another go as the country’s top cop.

He said yesterday he will reapply for the job.

His three-year contract ends on August 17, 2021.

Speaking at a news conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Griffith thanked his “haters” for pushing him to reapply for the position.

+2
Who killed Naomi, Ornella?

Who killed Naomi, Ornella?

More than two years after 14-year-old Naomi Nelson was killed during an incident involving police and Carenage residents, investigators are still trying to find out who fired the stray bullet that ended her life.

Nelson, of East Mucurapo Secondary, was walking on the street when she was struck during a shootout between police and criminals in May 2019. Two men were killed and a police officer was shot in the chest.

Recommended for you