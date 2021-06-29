Who killed Naomi, Ornella?

More than two years after 14-year-old Naomi Nelson was killed during an incident involving police and Carenage residents, investigators are still trying to find out who fired the stray bullet that ended her life.
Nelson, of East Mucurapo Secondary, was walking on the street when she was struck during a shootout between police and criminals in May 2019. Two men were killed and a police officer was shot in the chest.
His injuries were not fatal as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
The death of Ornella Greaves, 30, at Beetham Gardens in June 2020, is also still being investigated, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday. Greaves was shot dead during a protest where people were said to have fired weapons at police.
It has not yet been confirmed who fired the shots that killed Nelson and Greaves.
Speaking at a press conference at police administration building in Port of Spain yesterday, Griffith noted that investigations, including ballistic tests, were still ongoing with the aim of having both matters closed.
But he had no information on when this will occur.
He insisted that it was still to be determined if they were police killings.
“In the Carenage shooting, a police officer was shot, a bullet cracked into his chest. So when you speak of the police shooting of a young girl...who shot the police officer? Did he shoot himself? Try to understand what you just said. Someone was shooting at a police officer. They aimed at the officer’s chest and the bullet went a quarter-inch into his chest. His bulletproof vest saved him. So you have despicable human beings there who shot at a police officer. Which means it’s a good chance that when the officer was shot at, a stray bullet from one of those imps that tried to kill the officer, killed the girl. But without knowing who fired the shot, you mention police shooting?
Griffith continued: “Now let’s go back to the situation in Beetham. It was confirmed that day there were numerous shootings all over by criminal elements in that area. But you automatically allude to the fact that it was a police officer who shot her. And this is where again it goes back to the situation where there is a police shooting there is always a concern. People always see when officers are involved but when it’s just criminal elements, no one ever sees or knows anything. That cannot be,” Griffith said.
He stressed that, despite this frustration, police who were involved in unlawful activities had to be held accountable. He made reference to ongoing investigations into the deaths of Israel Moses Clinton, 27, Joel “Lion” Jacobs, 38, and Noel Diamond, 46, who were killed in a police confrontation in Second Caledonia, Morvant, on June 27, 2020.
Griffith noted that up to Monday, he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on the issue and work was going on to have the matter closed.