“All we ask as members of the family of nations is that we not be forgotten, ignored, or worse taken advantage of in this business of life and death.”
These were the words of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Thursday morning, while addressing the issue of vaccine equity at a virtual COVID-19 briefing hosted by the World Health Organization.
As vaccine distribution has begun worldwide, WHO’s Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom noted that vulnerable nations continue to be at risk of being left behind due to unequal bargaining power.
“Everywhere means everywhere. Nowhere should be left behind.” he said.
Tedros also gave high marks to the efforts of Trinidad and Tobago in combating the pandemic.
He said:"This invisible destroyer as you have said, a common enemy, cannot be defeated without solidarity. I would also like to recognize that Trinidad and Tobago, your country has done very well in this pandemic and this is because of your leadership. Even without vaccines, using simple public health solutions, we can see from your own experience that this virus can be controlled. So thank you so much for your leadership, your excellency, I welcome your solidarity. I am pleased that your first health worker was vaccinated."
Rowley, who spoke as a representative of Caricom in requesting fair access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to smaller and less powerful states.
“Today on behalf of all small island states, of which the Caribbean Caricom group is probably the best example of those, with fragile economies, small populations with limited financial resources as well as other vulnerabilities who are being disproportionately ravaged and threatened by COVID-19 and all its variants. We are to remind that we need the systems of fairness, caring and sharing to work according to a plan so that we can all come out of this dreadful experience, guided by principles of equity and compassion,” he said,
Vulnerable states, he added, were prone to exploitation through hoarding, price gouging and preferences. In addition to this, he mentioned promises of aid that are “too good to be true.”
As such, he said, Caricom is calling on the WHO to convene an international convention to treat the issue of fair access and distribution of the vaccine.
“As there is the understandable rush to receive the vaccines and inoculations of our various populations, we are more than a little bit concerned that there is or is to be hoarding and price gouging as well as undue preferences in quarters...We are also weary of the many charlatans that are increasingly emerging as they stalk the vulnerable with offers of opportunities that seem too good to be true only because they really are but are protected by the many disguises.”
“This being so we at CARICOM have recently called upon WHO you immediately convene and international convention of the World people’s representatives to commiserate, explain, assist and commit to a fair sharing of the available vaccine resources for the benefit of all humankind and not just the privileged and well-heeled few. Today we continue to make that call.”
Referencing past instances of unequal access, the Prime Minister called on states that are able, to look after those in need of aid. He asked the WHO continue its work in ensuring that treatment and resources are distributed fairly.
“Our history as people is littered with instances of destructive behaviour disrespectful dominance imbalances and man’s inhumanity to man. But on this rare occasion when we are all yoked to an invisible destroyer, it is my hope and plea that that when the journal of this experience is written it will deviate from what is mostly the norm and record that on this occasion, the rich took care of the poor and the small and the impecunious were not trampled with disdain simply because they had the wherewithal to do it,” said Dr Rowley.