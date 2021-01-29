Who will save Seema?

Former Pennywise clerk and mother of three Seema Abdool-Gobin had the heartbreaking misfortune in 2020 of being diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness in the middle of a pandemic, and without the money to pay for life-saving treatment.
And the public health system, she said, has failed her.
Abdool-Gobin, 33, of Orange Valley Road, Carapichaima, lived a quiet life with her children and electrician husband.
And when she fell ill in November 2019, she was convinced she had contracted the flu.
But the fever and chills continued for two months and Abdool-Gobin became concerned. It was so severe, she said, that she resigned her job at a Pennywise store.
She was admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) for one week. And as an outpatient, Abdool-Gobin underwent a series of examinations and was diagnosed with lymphoma in February 2020.
Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the infection-fighting cells of the immune system.
The mother of three was devastated.
Her condition began to rapidly deteriorate, and with little funds she was unable to seek private medical treatment.
“I went more than five times to that hospital because I had breathing problems. They found fluid in my lungs. They drained the fluid. I have no money to go to a private hospital,” she said.
No referral to St James Hospital
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Abdool-Gobin was unable to speak clearly as she experienced shortness of breath throughout the conversation.
“I continued going to Mt Hope, getting my check-up and doing other tests. I even started some herbal treatment,” she said.
Abdool-Gobin said she was referred to the Sangre Grande Hospital in July.
“But when I took the letter there, they said Mt Hope has all the treatment I need and that I should go back there,” she said.
She claimed no treatment started as the country was now hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. “I was told that I have to do chemo, but the hospital was waiting on medication. I did not start any chemo or radiation treatment,” she said.
She said she was not referred to the St James Hospital for oncology consultation.
Abdool-Gobin said a relative offered to take her to a private oncologist, but the treatment was too costly.
“I worked for $1,150 a week and now I have no salary. I could not afford to pay for treatment,” she said.
The Express was told the cost of oncological consultation at a private institution is at least $1,000 per session.
‘I am suffering’
Almost a year later, Abdool-Gobin looks nothing like she did before.
She has lost almost 20 pounds and is unable to walk. Her feet are swollen and she is unable to care for her three children, ages nine, eight and six.
Her husband works as an electrician, but spends most of his time caring for her and their children.
“I find it difficult to do things for the children. They have online classes and my husband has to stay with them. I cannot do anything for them. I cannot walk because my feet are swollen and I have to be in a wheelchair all the time,” she said.
Abdool-Gobin is questioning whether the parallel healthcare system established to handle the Covid-19 pandemic has really eased the burden on public hospitals.
“I really don’t know if this is because of the Covid-19 cases, but I think I should have been getting some kind of treatment by now. I am suffering, getting weaker every day. I have three young children; I need to care for them,” she said.
She said before her diagnosis, she lived a healthy, happy life.
She said her family was now struggling to make ends meet.
“I worked at Pennywise and I helped to bring in an income. Now, my husband has to do it on his own and help take care of the children, too,” she said.
Abdool-Gobin is pleading with the authorities to give her a fair chance at life. “I just want some treatment. Give me a chance.... I want to live for my children,” she said.
NCRHA head: Mt Hope
does not treat cancer patients
The Express reached out to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on the claims made by Abdool-Gobin. He referred the Express to North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas.
Thomas said the EWMSC did not treat cancer patients and he was concerned by the mounting number of fabricated stories about the public health system.
He said the patient, once diagnosed, would have been referred to the St James Hospital for treatment. The EWMSC however would perform oncological surgeries and administer related drugs before the patient is discharged.
Thomas said there was no shortage of drugs at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the NCRHA is denying claims regarding the unavailability or inaccessibility of medication for cancer patients at its pharmacies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In statement to the Express yesterday, the authority said, “Any such allegation is false and misleading, and wishes to confirm that we do have all pharmaceuticals required to engage oncology procedures that we provide”.
Although surgical procedures for cancer are provided at the EWMSC, chemotherapy is not one of the specialist services offered at the tertiary-care facility, and consequently, medications pertaining to that aspect, in particular, are sourced from facilities such as the St James Hospital, the NCRHA added.
“In the ecosystem, that is the Trinidad and Tobago healthcare system, we work together with various facilities and hospitals offering specialist care in focused areas,” Thomas said in the release.
“So while we do assist in providing our patients, more specifically cancer patients, with minor medicinal requirements relating to surgeries, such as fluids and extra IV medication—which we have no shortage of, as we take our role in ensuring that the necessary requirements for supportive care are readily available, we do not, however, and never have supplied direct cancer medication—chemotherapy medication —which is generally available, in those facilities where there is focused cancer care and specialised services, such as chemotherapy,” Thomas said.