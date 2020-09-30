THE mother of murder victim Reshma Kanchan was inconsolable yesterday after she identified the body of her daughter at the Forensic Science Centre prior to the autopsy.
“Why did you do this to my child?” cried Davica Kanchan, as she exited the waiting room of the Federation Park facility.
The mother spoke to no one as she wept, and left in a vehicle after collecting the autopsy report from the pathologist.
The autopsy found that Reshma, 25, died as a result of multiple chop wounds she sustained during the brutal cutlass attack on Tuesday morning near her home at Laltoo Trace, Penal.
The young mother of two was walking on the street to get transportation to go to her workplace in Debe, when she was ambushed by a man with whom she had a failed intimate relationship.
Kanchan was beheaded, and also sustained chop wounds to the face and arms.
She died on the street.
The suspect, an electrician of Siparia, attempted to flee in his vehicle, but crashed at the end of the street after he apparently slit his throat in a failed suicide attempt.
He is hospitalised under police guard at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital. Police said yesterday they were told by medical professionals that he is in critical condition.
Detectives of Homicide Region III are investigating the case.
Many more suffering
Meanwhile, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) yesterday reiterated its call for a comprehensive multidisciplinary investigation into domestic murders.
The CADV stated, in a release, “It is heartbreaking that this young woman, mother of two, has been murdered and in this brutal way. We call for appropriate psychosocial support and other support interventions for this family. In 2020, at least 20 women were killed by persons with whom they had relationships. Many, many more are suffering in silence and without adequate protection or access to services.
“As in the case of previous domestic murders, the Coalition against Domestic Violence is repeating its call for a comprehensive multidisciplinary investigation into domestic murders. In relation to Reshma Kanchan, according to television interviews with her mother, Davica Kanchan, there was a history of abuse which included an attack on Reshma in her mother’s yard.
“What were her circumstances and those of the perpetrator? What do we know about the perpetrator? Did Reshma have family and community support? Did the perpetrator have family and community support? Had multiple reports been made to the police, as claimed by her mother, Davica Kanchan, in television interviews? If reports were made in relation to domestic abuse against Reshma, what was the police response? Was an application for a protection order considered? Did her community know that she was a victim of abuse? What actions were taken, if any, to protect Reshma by those around her?”
Time for action ► sub head ◄
The CADV repeated its call for investigations into domestic murders that include seeking answers to these questions by the authorities. We believe that these enquiries will give us a better understanding of how to intervene to prevent these preventable tragedies...,” the release stated. It added that these multidisciplinary investigations may be carried out by the TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit, the Gender and Child Affairs Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister, or the Victim and Witness Support Unit with specialist support, if necessary, from research institutions such as The University of the West Indies.
“We cannot run away from the intersecting relationship of domestic murders with gender inequality and harmful masculinities. The psychosocial context, including the Covid-19 pandemic, must also be considered.
“We need a whole of Government and societal response which includes, for example, school and out-of-school-based interventions, gender-sensitive parenting programmes, programmes engaging men, including perpetrator interventions/batterers intervention programmes, and the integration of gender analysis into teacher and police education programmes...
These interventions are more likely to be implemented with the adoption of a well-resourced national action plan to end gender-based violence. We call upon the Government to take action on the finalisation of the national action plan,” CADV stated.
“Domestic murders must be stopped. We can stop domestic violence. Let us learn and let us act,” CADV urged.
—with reporting byGyasi Gonsalves