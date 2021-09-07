‘Why did you kill my dad?

“CAN anyone tell me why innocent people like my dad are being murdered?”
This is the cry one of the children of Chaguanas businessman Ramnarace Nandoo, 52, who was shot and killed as he fought back bandits who attempted to rob him on Saturday night.
Nandoo was closing his food business place at Montrose which he ran for nine years when two men pointed guns at him and demanded cash.
With his family nearby, Nandoo made the ultimate sacrifice to protect them.
Nandoo refused to hand over his hard-earned cash and tried to close the door on the men, when one of them shot him in the mouth through the door and ran off.
The businessman’s family witnessed as he bled to death.
He was a father of three, and his daughter, Trish Ana, has poured out her sorrow on Facebook.
In her post, she described her father as a hard-working man, who put his family first.
Alongside the post were pictures of her father with family the night before he was killed.
“This was just Friday night, the last night my dad got to spend with my mom right after finishing work. The night before my dad got shot, which caused my entire life to fall apart. Can anyone tell me why innocent people like my dad are being murdered? My dad tried to save us by pushing a door in attempts to lock it before the ‘robber’ could get in. Now being a person to always put his family first and being our protector, was shot to his face at the immediate second right after trying to push the door, where he to bled to death in front of my family and I,” said the daughter.
“My father did not deserve this! I am so outraged! So angry at this place. We’re living in such a disgraceful country and I am so ashamed to be a part of! My father worked so hard every single day of his life. Worked, worked and worked to earn an honest living and this is what his life came to?
“These people who shot my dad, are now out there living their lives as normal as ever! And my family and I are now distraught, torn apart and broken to the point where we’re lost and don’t even know how to function or move forward with our lives. How could this be considered a norm? This is not okay!!! How can I get justice for the one person who cared, loved and had so much pride in me. My life feels so purposeless at this point,” she said.
Detectives of Homicide Region III are searching for the two gunmen but no arrests have been made.
The 2021 murder toll stood at 263 last night compared to 294 for the same period last year.