Why I refused first vaccine

For the third time, OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies did not come up to scratch.

The union’s proposals for acquiring the Guaracara refinery fell short, again, and required a “huge government outlay” of TT$5 billion to $6 billion.

This was essentially the reason provided by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert for the Government’s rejection of the company’s most recent proposal.

“Essentially we could not accept the proposal because the burden on the Government was just too onerous and would take us back to where we were.... We were being asked to pay $5 billion to buy back our own asset and give it away for nothing and allowed it to be mortgaged to a third-party,” he said at a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre yesterday.