‘Why no draft law on mandatory vaccination?’

Senior Counsel Martin Daly says he finds it shocking that the Government is yet to put forward draft legislation on mandatory vaccinations.

He argued that once a mandatory vaccination policy includes certain safeguards and exceptions, it will not infringe on an individual’s constitutional rights.

One such exception is if an individual’s medical condition prevents them from being vaccinated, he said.

“Any legislation, to be constitutional, would have to provide for that,” he said yesterday.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no legal impediment to a mandatory vaccination policy, providing that it includes certain safeguards and exceptions,” he said.

Daly said he was “astounded” that in the Prime Minister’s recent address to the nation, nothing was said about legislation on mandatory vaccinations “as at least an option”.

He was speaking during a webinar hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce titled “Covid-19 and the Workplace: The Vaccination Dilemma”.

“It is wrong to believe that there is a general prohibition in constitutional law against a mandatory vaccination policy. Worldwide, courts have been giving governments what is called margin of appreciation, in local parlance a bligh, a carefully considered bligh, to legislation mandating vaccinations as a layer of protection,” Daly said.

“An additional layer of protection can be insisted upon, subject to safeguards and exceptions and subject to what the particular legislative body believes are the appropriate things that you will be refused if you don’t vaccinate. That is where the discussion has to take place. And once legislation is carefully framed like that, worldwide, the courts have been holding that legislation of that kind does not violate individual constitutional rights,” he pointed out.

Ducking the issues

Daly added: “The Government knows perfectly well that there is a route by which legislation can be passed that mandates vaccinations in defined circumstances, and with defined sanctions if you choose not to have a vaccination. They know that perfectly well and I think it is quite shocking that draft legislation has not been put before the public, and before putting into the public, put before the Opposition and put before the tripartite groups.”

He lamented the failure of national leadership on the issue.

“The problem for me, of course, is that I don’t believe the failure is the Government alone. I believe that all the groups in the society, including this distinguished Chamber that has invited me here, simply duck these issues until they become a crisis,” Daly said.

He opined it was too late to be having conversations on mandatory vaccinations.

“We need another layer of protection by having properly drafted legislation to at least reduce the incidence of deaths and hospitalisations,” he stressed.

Daly noted that based on trends worldwide, a constitutional case against mandatory vaccinations may not go very well for an applicant, provided that the legislation respects certain things like properly verified religious beliefs and properly verified individual conditions.

“The constitutional law argument and individual rights arguments will be lost,” he said.

