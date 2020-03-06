ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says there are no advanced passenger information systems in place in Trinidad and Tobago, and therefore the Immigration Division at Piarco International Airport cannot automatically know if a foreigner entering this country is a registered sex offender.
He was responding to questions yesterday as to how Kenneth Petty, the husband of Trinidad-born US rapper Nicki Minaj, was allowed to enter T&T for Carnival although he was a convicted of a sex crime in the United States.
During his visit here, Petty also accompanied his wife on a visit to the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont after Carnival.
“We don’t have the advanced information by way of visa information from the USA and until we can compel that info at the airport, we don’t have it. So you seem to know that the man was a registered sex offender. I don’t know that. The Immigration (Division) didn’t know that. There is no mechanism to enforce that yet,” he told reporters at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
On Wednesday, Petty was arrested in the US for failing to register as a sex offender in California.
This is required as a result of Petty being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 in New York.
He was released on US$100,000 bail and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport.
How compliance will work
According to Section 54 (1) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act of 2019, a sex offender must report to the nearest police station “within forty-eight hours of his entry into Trinidad and Tobago, where he is convicted by a court outside Trinidad and Tobago and is in Trinidad and Tobago for more than two calendar days”.
However, Al-Rawi explained yesterday that in order to ensure compliance, the necessary forms must be in place.
“There are kiosks at the airport that are not opened as yet. Those kiosks will give us advance passenger information where we will know all of that. But you can’t get everything in one shot,” he stated.
He noted further: “The situation is easily found as we go to people that require visas. When visa applications are filled we know if people have offences and it’s disclosed. We don’t have a visa arrangement with the USA. And I can tell you that right now we are working on the removal of Customs and Immigration forms and the use of harmonised forms. So as we get advanced passenger information systems coming into effect we will know who is a sex offender or not.”