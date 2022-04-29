Why?
The question was asked yesterday by mourners, including former national security minister Brigadier Carl Alfonso, at the funeral service for his niece, Sharsa Alfonso-David, who was killed on April 16 by her husband, Kester “Congo” Williams, 47.
During the service at St Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, Barataria, Alfonso, who also served as pallbearer, eulogised his beloved niece as “loving”.
Alfonso said it was important for everyone to give her (Sharsa’s) daughter, Kalifa Alfonso, support during her personal crisis. He also questioned “why” someone would hurt such a beautiful young woman, whose life was full of promise.
“A tsunami of grief had engulfed the family and loved ones after Sharsa, 47, was shot dead by her husband, a coastguardsman, at their home in Edinburgh, Chaguanas. He is said to have died by suicide at their home.
In his brief remarks, Alfonso said: “I am honoured to represent my younger brother, Trevor. He is not so well. The big question is “Why?” That question is going to be asked “Why, Sharsa?” I have no idea. I’m no judge. God is the only judge. The Defence Force has asked me to apologise on their behalf, especially to her mother.
“Sharsa was my niece. A round, chubby face. I got a big hug from her daughter, Kalifa, and it felt as though I had gotten a hug from Sharsa. Sharsa would give me a bear hug, with big, open arms. You would see the space in her teeth. Some of us would be happy, she has gone to a better place.”
Focusing on Kalifa, Alfonso said: “I want to assure you and we must assure each other her offspring would be looked after. Her daughter can’t handle all of this (tragedy) by herself. We have to support her. May she continue to rest in peace.”
Clad in a yellow shirt and black trousers, Trevor Alfonso, Sharsa’s father, accepted a steady stream of condolences and best wishes from mourners who gathered to celebrate her life. After the recessional hymn, “I’m Walking on My Way to the Lord”, Trevor Alfonso sat on a chair outside the church’s entrance. A few relatives said he was “grieving” for his beloved daughter. When asked how he felt about her, Trevor Alfonso gently nodded his head, and said, “Loving.”
She was also fondly remembered as the daughter of Makaeda Mbwana.
During the service, lay minister Corine Soo Ping Chow delivered the homily, against the backdrop of the Easter message, and called upon everyone to “turn your hearts to God”. She also said Jesus experienced hunger, thirst, tiredness and betrayal. Speakers also said it was “okay to weep” because even Jesus wept.
The congregation sang the entrance hymn, “Lord I Lift Your Name on High”, “Psalm 23”, “Alleluia”, and recited the Lord’s Prayer.
Sharsa’s body was later interred at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.
Gone to a better place
A slew of tributes also came from Banking Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) general-secretary Trevor Johnson, who likened “Comrade Sharsa’s” passing as “an undeniable sense of loss of someone who was full of kindness, love and joy”.
While serving as BIGWU deputy general secretary for four years, she worked indefatigably for the advancement of women, he said.
She never neglected her dad and daughter, Kalifa, or friends and family.
As the pandemic raged, her philanthropic spirit shone and she ensured deserving people got food hampers, he added. Fellow BIGWU representatives Gary Stubbs and Wesley Francis commiserated.
Comrade Charmaine sang the evergreen hymn, “Blessed Assurance”. Sharsa’s best friend, Martha Sookan, said “stylish Sharsa loved scarves and pretty shoes”, while Tranquillity Government Secondary School classmate Donna Mae Lewis lamented she would not be there to celebrate their 30th anniversary reunion with the posse like Yvette, Tasha and Aaron.
Similar to Alfonso, speakers felt they were duty-bound to nurture Kalifa.
During the final viewing, Sookan distributed red, yellow, pink and white roses for Sharsa’s friends to place in her coffin. They sported white T-shirts bearing her image. Mourners signed a life-sized portrait of her in a floral and baby blue dress, which was reproduced on the programme’s cover.
As the congregation dispersed, once again, tete-a tetes-hinged on “Why?”