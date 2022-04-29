Why, Sharsa?

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is urging women in abusive relationships to leave at the first sign of trouble.

The advice comes from the head of the TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) Senior Supt Clair Guy-Alleyne, who spoke with the Express yesterday following the deaths of Kester Williams and his wife, Sharsa Alfonso-David, at Hibiscus Drive in Edinburgh 500 on Saturday morning.