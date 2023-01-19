Tensions ran high at the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase on Tuesday, as dozens of citizens rejected the RIC’s recommendations.
What was intended to be RIC’s first open call to the public and customers of electricity provider T&TEC to offer recommendations and give a preview of what T&TEC’s new monthly bill could look like, quickly turned into a shouting match as people blasted T&TEC’s service and the RIC.
Wicked, heartless and unnecessary was how several people described the RIC’s proposal to increase rates at every tier, introduce a fourth tier, increase customer charges and move from a bi-monthly to monthly billing system.
When the floor was open to the public at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, many people stressed the poor timing to increase rates as the cost of living was already increasingly high.
Some said the new rates would be particularly difficult for pensioners and the unemployed, thus there should be a halt to the proposed increase.
And others urged the RIC to recommend better management at the Commission as customers should not have to pay increased rates while still receiving poor service.
This included frequent outages, no compensation for damaged property when there are outages, and instances of high voltage, and when T&TEC conducts business on private property.
Where am I to get this money?
One dissatisfied customer was 77-year-old Phyllis Bruce who said it was unfair as an elderly citizen to have to pay increased rates when T&TEC has left dangerous electricity property on her private land without her permission, and is charging her thousands of dollars to remove it.
Speaking during the consultation, Bruce said, “I was hoping to see T&TEC around that table. I haven’t seen them. I am disgusted, dissatisfied and weary. This is two years now I have been calling here, calling there, going there, writing letters, to no avail...Whatever I have, the money is to see about me, see about my home and for my burial, not to fight T&TEC. Where am I to get this money?”
Another customer, Rhondall Feeles, said, “I really want you to understand why it has this kind of resistance here. It is because there is a high level of dissatisfaction of T&TEC. It is nothing against you (RIC) but people are highly dissatisfied with T&TEC and the assessment of satisfaction can’t be because your current isn’t going plenty. It has to be on a lot more than that. It has to be on the type of policies that T&TEC creating, the way they respond to complaints. I made two complaints to T&TEC. They took four years to respond. They took one year to respond to the next one. That’s the reality of it and on their website it says they must respond in 30 days. That is what you rate performance on?” he said.
Ensure Government
pay outstanding debt
Some customers questioned whether T&TEC has looked into cheaper sources of producing electricity instead of increasing its rates and called for the quick introduction of solar energy residential usage.
And some people even called out the RIC for not ensuring that the government pay their outstanding debt to T&TEC which some said they believe prompted the rate increase as the government owes millions of dollars to T&TEC.
In response, RIC executive director Glenn Khan said, “T&TEC has costs that they have to meet in order to provide you with good service. They have requested $29.1 billion. We said that is not an efficient cost. We have reduced that by over $2 billion because we want to transfer only the efficient cost of the customers. So, we have established what will be the efficient cost that provides you with service. If T&TEC does not collect those resources, the service cannot improve from where it is.”
Additionally, the RIC reminded that T&TEC’s last rate increase was 2006, and as such a review for an increase was long overdue.
But this also received resounding opposition.
Also speaking yesterday, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts said, “You (RIC) are going to give T&TEC reward for poor performance, reward for bad management, give them more money and hope that they do better. You are telling the people that are suffering, the country, that you want the customers to pay more and by paying more T&TEC will now give them good service that they are not providing now.”
Also taking the floor yesterday, former government minister Jack Warner condemned the RIC’s recommendation claiming it was “selling the public dreams”.
Warner: Proposed rates
‘unconscionable’
Warner said, “I’ve come here today with a heavy heart, because I’ve come here today having seen in every field of endeavour how the poor persons of this country are suffering and have suffered and I feel that the rates proposed by the RIC are unconscionable...I know also that the government...owes tremendous bills to TTEC which they have not paid. Why not? Why don’t they pay their bills before you come to the poor people to put the burden on them?”
The crowd joined Roberts and Warner in shouting their rejection to the proposed increase so much so that one point in time, RIC’s executives could barely get a word in.
Eventually, both Khan and RIC chairman Dawn Callender assured the public that all recommendations will be considered and brought before T&TEC.
Members of the public also expressed dissatisfaction that no one from T&TEC was present at the consultation.
The RIC recorded approximately 100 people in attendance on Tuesday.
Following the on-going 12 weeks of consultation, the RIC said the final draft would be completed by mid-April.