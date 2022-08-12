WICKED EVICTION

Emotional scenes were witnessed in Tobago yesterday as Tommy Percy and his family were served an eviction notice to vacate their Cromptson Trace home to make way for the Airport Expansion Project at Crown Point.
The process was carried out under the watchful eyes of heavily armed police officers.
The eviction was however short lived, as attorney Christlyn Moore went to court and was granted a stay of the warrant to be executed by the Commission for State Lands. The Express learnt the High Court warrant of possession, in accordance with section 30 of the Land Acquisition Act, Chapter 18:01 was stayed by the High Court. When the Express contacted Moore last night she was still before the court representing her clients.
In a media release yesterday, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, said the Commissioner of State Lands had received instructions to pause the process and as a result, the moving and demolition of the Percy family’s residence at Crown Point has been halted.
Augustine said the residents and their attorney received an emergency hearing yesterday to secure an injunction. A previous injunction was filed by the residents, in which the THA is named as one of the defendants, he said.
The Office of the Chief Secretary was informed that the personnel sent from the Commissioner of State Lands have all left Percy’s residence, he added.
Augustine said Assemblyman Joel Sampson remains in the area to ensure the affected family is properly accommodated until matters are settled. In addition, Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, Assemblyman Trevor James, is leading the team in exploring the available housing options that can facilitate a smooth transition for the affected family/families, the release added.
Augustine has instructed that the THA solicit external counsel, which seeks the interest of the Tobagonians involved this matter and an update on the selected counsel will be made available as soon as a decision is taken, the release stated.
Disrespecting Tobagonians
Speaking to the media earlier at the scene of the eviction, an angry Kenroy Thomas, who lives in the area, called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to intervene. “From the very inception no resident ever said that they don’t want to move, none, everyone was in agreement with this project. The problem is the process by which this government say that they’re doing it, and the buck stops with the Prime Minister who supposed to be a son of the soil of Tobago, but it seems as though he is more like a Hitler here in Tobago, and I am saying it without fear of contradiction Mr Keith Christopher Rowley, is this the way in which you want your children to be treated?” Thomas said.
Spokesperson for the Provide Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) group Rhonda Hackett said yesterday what was happening to residents in the area was unconstitutional.
“We are seeing a disrespect of Tobagonians being executed here this(Thursday)morning, we are saying that this type of barbaric operation needs to stop. I think we need to have constitutional reform as it pertains to the land acquisition act because it is archaic, it is barbaric,” Hackett said.
And Area Representative for the Bon Accord/ Crown Point Joel Sampson said he received a call of the eviction notices being issued and he came to the area to lend moral support to residents. “The negotiations have not been completed by these persons and they have been forced to move from their homes. The persons do not have a problem with relocating but the problem lies with the infrastructural problems that the two development catered for their relocation -both at Shirvan and at Cove- where there is no water connection in place, no sewer connection in place and nothing from T&TEC so there are a lot of infrastructural challenges,” Sampson said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Junior Benjamin was on hand during the eviction process as items of the homeowners were placed then streets. Benjamin told the Express he was maintaining law and order in the process. “And therefore we are ensuring that the process of the court is being followed. We are just asking for the cooperation of all persons. We have ensured that we spoke to those responsible and what we have done thus far we have ensured that the all those from the state lands, that they communicate with the individuals. That the process is being done and therefore every person would have their letters and therefore they are aware of it. I would have ensured that I spoke to the Chief Secretary and all the necessary persons to ensure the process today (Thursday) would have been a smooth transition,” Benjamin said.