The wife of Maritime General Insurance Company chairman John Henry Smith has been charged with his murder.
Jamie Joseph-Smith, 41, is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow charged with killing Smith, 74, on July 23.
The charge was laid by PC Shermon Martin of the Homicide Division, police said in a statement yesterday.
Joseph-Smith, of Haleland Park, Maraval, was charged with the offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on Friday.
On July 23, a distress call was made to the Police E999 command centre and officers of the Western Division responded, police said.
When they arrived at Smith’s home in Maraval, they found his body in the driveway with injuries to the head, and Joseph-Smith at his side.
Joseph-Smith surrendered to police, the statement said.
Investigations were supervised by Asst Supt Clarence Burnette and spearheaded by Insp Leith Jones, and conducted by officers of the Homicide Bureau Investigations (HBI) Region 1.
Joseph-Smith had been held at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation following Smith’s murder.
She walked out of the facility on July 26, but was found in the Botanical Gardens by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force.
After she was released from the hospital, she was taken into police custody.