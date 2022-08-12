Wife killer dies

Eighty-year-old Carltus Mudie has died.
Mudie was shot by police officers who responded to a report that he had shot his 82-year-old wife and chopped his son.
Mudie, a gardener, died yesterday in the Intensive Care Unit at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where he was hospitalised for multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and limbs.
His son, Derick Mudie, who is in his 50s, was treated at the SFGH for a chop wound to the head, and discharged from the hospital yesterday.
A senior homicide detective said Derick told police that contrary to initial reports, there was no argument before the attack.
Police were told that Derick and his father were in the downstairs section of the house having a conversation when without warning, Mudie picked up a cutlass and dealt him a chop.
Shortly after, the gunshot was heard.
His wife, Sylda, died in the living room of their house in Edward Trace, Moruga.
She was shot with a 16-gauge shotgun owned by her husband, the owner of a firearm user’s licence.
Detectives were told by residents that minutes before the incident unfolded, an argument was heard emanating from the house.
Police said there were no previous reports in the police station against the 80-year-old man.
Local government councillor for Moruga Joseph Lorant said yesterday that Sylda was his first communion and confirmation teacher.
“Miss Mudie attended the Roman Catholic Church in Gran Chemin, and she was involved in the teaching of confirmation classes at Basseterre Roman Catholic School. She was a family friend to my father, whom she recently visited because she had not seen him in church for a bit.
“She was an elderly and ailing person, and I do not know what would have triggered such an incident. She had returned from the United States with her son, Derick, with whom she had spent a holiday. He (Derick) was to return to the US soon,” said Lorant.
Lorant appealed to victims of domestic violence to speak out and seek help on this issue.
“I know that a number of people are affected by domestic violence and they may be afraid to speak out, but I make an appeal for these victims to reach out and speak out to their trusted ones to save themselves and their families,” said Lorant.
“People who are affected directly or indirectly by domestic violence need to have the opportunity to speak about it. We also need a public forum and avenues for those who have survived domestic violence can motivate others to move forward and get help. This does not happen alone in Moruga but also across the country,” he added.
Day of bloodshed
A police report on the incident said that around 10.30 a.m., Sgt Toussaint, Cpl Mycoo, PCs Nathan, Williams, and Roopnarine of the Moruga Police Station responded to the incident at #71 Edward Trace on Wednesday.
There, the officers observed Mudie standing next to a steel box in front the house, with his licensed firearm at his side.
The officers walked towards Mudie and claimed they observed him attempting to pick up his firearm.
One of the officers shouted to him, “Don’t pick up that gun!”
However, Mudie picked up the firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers.
One officer discharged six rounds of 9mm ammunition from his service firearm, while another discharged five rounds of 9mm ammunition from his service pistol.
Mudie was struck multiple times. He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to the SFGH.
Police officers retrieved the shotgun and a bloody cutlass at the scene.
The officers entered the house and observed Sylda lying face down on the floor.
Paramedics found the woman unresponsive, with no vital signs.
Also responding to the scene were Supt Rampath, ASPs Mungroo, Persad and Jaikaran, Insps Phillip, Rebeiro, and Mohammed, and other officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three.