THE wife of the late chutney icon, Sundar Popo, passed away on Sunday.
Keyso Popo, aged 80, died at the San Fernando General Hospital after a brief illness.
Popo was said to be the “backbone” of her husband’s career and continued to celebrate him even after his death in 2000.
She had no children of her own, relatives said, but helped in raising her husband’s five children from a previous relationship, and then grandchildren.
In an interview with the Express, granddaughter Natasha Sundar, said Popo raised her from five months old.
“She did not have any biological children but she cared for all her step-children as her own. She was a remarkable person. She took me in as a baby and I lived with her,” Sundar said.
Sundar, a well-known singer in the United States, said her grandmother was the secret behind her grandfather’s success.
“She was the backbone of Sundar Popo. She would stay at home but she would run his business. She took care of the house, she did everything for him from his clothes to organising his appearances and his appointments,” she recalled.
Popo continued to live in the home she and her husband had built at Monkey Town, Barrackpore.
In a recent interview, on the anniversary of her husband’s death, Popo spoke about her life as the wife of a popular chutney singer.
She recalled how her husband would stay up at nights trying to find a melody for lyrics he had written.
Her favourite song, she said, was “Mother’s Love” which had captured the hearts of fans, locally and abroad.
Popo remembered travelling with her husband around the world, meeting Bollywood singers and actors.
Sundar Popo had performed alongside Indian stars Babla and Kanchan, Anup Jalota, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kishore Kumar among others.
In recent years, Popo had opened up her family’s home to local entertainers paying tribute to her late husband.
And when Leroy Calliste (Black Stalin) died last year, Popo recalled the relationship he had shared with her husband.
Popo said the singers shared a brotherly love and worked together for unity in Trinidad and Tobago.
In 1995, Black Stalin won the Calypso Monarch title with his hit song “Tribute to Sundar Popo”.
An auditorium at the South campus of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando was named after the singing legend. His wife had attended the dedication ceremony in 2013.