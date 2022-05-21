Wife of man killed by police awarded $.2m

MORE than $.2 million has been awarded to a San Fernando woman who was beaten by police officers before being detained and charged with assaulting one of them in the execution of his duties.
The beating inflicted on 31-year-old Alisha Richards took place on October 20, 2016, just seconds after her husband, Adalle Gilbert, was also allegedly shot dead by the same officer.
Making the award on Thursday was Justice Carol Gobin, who delivered judgment in favour of Richards after she brought a lawsuit against the Office of the Attorney General for assault and battery, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.
The judge ordered that the State compensate Richards in the sum of $225,000.
The State was also ordered to pay interest as well as her legal cost. She was represented by attorney Abdel Mohammed.
The officer whom Richard said inflicted the beating on her, PC Donald Snaggs, is currently on remand, awaiting trial for Gilbert’s murder.
He and another officer, PC Peter Farnum, were jointly charged with the killing, but in April of last year Farnum was freed by a San Fernando magistrate after she upheld a no-case submission presented by his attorneys.
When it came to Snaggs, however, the magistrate said she was of the opinion the State had presented sufficient evidence to have him stand trial for the murder.
Sudden attack
According to Richards’ claim, on the day of the incident she was doing laundry at Gilbert’s Lawrence Street, San Fernando, home when she heard a “zinging” noise before noticing a drone flying in the vicinity which was constantly descending directly above her.
Richards said she and Gilbert eventually noticed a man standing on the “Sagicor building” and he appeared to be operating the drone.
This resulted in Gilbert and three of his neighbours approaching the man and enquiring why he was operating the drone in such an invasive manner.
At the time, the man, who was in civilian clothing, informed the group he was doing a promotion for Sagicor and was capturing footage of the area surrounding the building.
Richards said she eventually came to know the man as PC Snaggs.
She stated about ten minutes after Snaggs was approached, she heard the sound of police sirens, followed by gunshots.
Richards said after taking hold of the couple’s children and rushing them into the house, she saw Gilbert lying on the ground, bleeding from his back.
“Suddenly PC Snaggs (who was still in civilian wear and in the company of the other officers) charged towards the claimant (Richards) and began repeatedly punching the claimant about the face and body.
“The punches were so strong that the claimant urinated on herself in pain.
“The claimant also attempted to block and push away PC Snaggs’ hands in an attempt to avoid the punches, but all attempts proved futile.
“The assault of the claimant lasted approximately three minutes,” the claim stated.
It went on to add that a woman police constable also got involved and “pinned” Richards to the washing machine.
Loss of a husband
Following that, Richards claimed Snaggs again suddenly charged at her and began punching her in the face.
“The cuffs were so forceful that the claimant got a laceration to her left eyelid and eyebrow and her left eye became swollen,” stated the claim.
She was then detained at the Marabella Police Station before being transported to a health facility for medical treatment.
Upon being discharged, she was taken back to the Gasparillo station and placed in a cell with another female detainee.
“The said holding cell had a hole in the ground which was full of faeces and stale urine and had another female occupant. The stench was so intolerable that the claimant repeatedly vomited throughout the night.”
Richards, the claim stated, remained in the cell until the following morning, when she was taken to the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, where she was informed for the first time she was charged with assaulting PC Snaggs in the execution of his duties.
The charge, however, was eventually dismissed for want of prosecution.
In her witness statement, Richards said to this day her life continues to be impacted by what transpired on the day of the incident.
“I cannot get over the loss of my common-law husband Adalle Gilbert who was shot and killed on the day and then having to endure a vicious assault on the same day in front of my children,” she said.