Will consumers get rebates from T&TEC?

Will consumers receive rebates from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) for the 12-hour blackout that occurred on Wednesday?
According to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, although the root cause for the power failure was the T&TEC transmission system, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) will need to receive details on the power outage.
In response to a question yesterday from the Express on rebates, he said the RIC will need to determine from T&TEC and the Independent Power Producers (IPP) when the initial fault was cleared, when T&TEC was ready to take power and when the IPPs were able to resume supply.
Gonzales stated via WhatsApp that the full Quality of Service Standard will have to be considered which gives the RIC the responsibility to determine who is at fault.
At the Parliament sitting yesterday, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, raised an urgent question on the issue, noting that the Guaranteed Electricity Standards set by the RIC for T&TEC is that failure to restore supply within 10 hours in an unplanned outage on the distribution system requires T&TEC to pay compensation of $60 to residential and $600 to non- residential customers.
He asked if this standard will be applied to Wednesday’s blackout.
“I need to make it abundantly clear that this standard is subjected to two exceptions Force Majeure (unforeseen circumstances) events and other events that are outside of T&TEC’s control,” Gonzales said.
He said there was huge issue emanating from the independent power producers which impacted upon T&TEC’s ability to provide a supply of electricity to the country.
Lee noted T&TEC’s general manager Kelvin Ramsook had said the fault developed in one of T&TEC’s stations and asked whether Ramsook was wrong in his comments.
Gonzales said he was asked a specific question in relation to the quality of standards T&TEC is obligated to comply with and his response is in relation to the law and T&TEC’s quality of standards set by the RIC.
Opposition MP Dr Rishad Seecheran also asked Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh whether patient care was compromised in any of the nation’s public health institutions during the blackout.
Deyalsingh said there was a false claim on a radio station that there were four deaths.
He said there were no deaths in the public healthcare system as a result of the blackout and there was no compromising of patient care.
He said all public hospitals are equipped with emergency back-up generators which were utilised.
Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh noted that the minister said there was an adequate provision of generators and asked: “Could you inform this House then, why are there trucks with generators on the compound of the Mount Hope medical hospital as we speak seeking for it to be installed?”
Deyalsingh responded: “It’s called contingency planning. It’s called being proactive just in case something else happens. We are not going to de-escalate the response as yet.”
“After the fact!” Indarsingh shouted back.