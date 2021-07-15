‘Will I ever bury Zachary?’

THREE years after the disappearance of Zachary La Rose, his mother is still waiting to bury her son.
Nikki La Rose remembers him as a jolly and music-loving man, who at 24 years old, had a zest for life, and was determined to achieve his dreams.
That all ended abruptly on July 11, 2018, when he was snatched from La Rose and the family he treasured.
The human remains that were found three months after his disappearance are still to be identified pending forensic analysis.
That clinical, scientific process will bring emotional healing — a measure of closure for which La Rose anxiously awaits — so she and her family members can grieve properly after their loss.
Zachary went by the name DJ Energy in the entertainment industry and was last seen plying a taxi in Arima around 5.45 p.m. on July 11, 2018.
He took a hired transport job for later that evening at 7 p.m. but he never showed.
His mother recalled that the last day she saw her son, he was at the taxi stand located at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway in Arima. She was headed home after work and was travelling in another taxi driving behind the taxi he drove on the Maturita Bypass to Mount Pleasant route.
La Rose said her son did not see her that time, but he spoke to his step-father, who is also a taxi driver, and told him that he was headed later to a hired job in Trincity.
As Zachary also worked at The Hive TT Sports Bar and Lounge in Arima and another bar at Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, the family did not worry that night when he did not come home.
But the next morning as calls to his cellphone remained unanswered and the taxi could not be found, his family reported him missing to the police.
Sixty-five days later, sanitation workers discovered a pile of human remains down a precipice in Guanapo and his family was contacted by police.
The skull had been shattered by a bullet wound.
Near those pieces were the skeletal hands and feet tied behind the spine.
A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, supervised by Snr Supt Daniel, remained at the site until the afternoon, retrieving the remains and searching for clues.
La Rose was contacted and went to the Forensic Sciences Centre the next day to view the remains.
Tattered clothing
The only things recognisable were the tattered clothing, a T-shirt and pants that she saw him wearing that last day standing on the road.
For the DNA testing, La Rose gave officers a tissue sample and handed over an article of Zachary’s clothing and his toothbrush.
The taxi that he drove was never recovered. The perpetrators were never arrested.
On July 10 this year, the eve of the third year since La Rose lost her son, she poured her heart out in a Facebook post.
La Rose wrote: “2 Samuel 21:10 (of the Holy Bible) explains an account of a woman who keeps watching, over her murdered sons bodies to at some point give them a decent burial.
“Tomorrow will be three years since my son went missing in a car, seemingly without a trace. Human remains, not yet fully identified, have been in the morgue since September 2018 because DNA confirmation has not been given to verify if it is my missing son possibly murdered. At this point, no one has been charged or has come forward.
“All I want is to know if it is my son and when can I bury him. It has been years of not knowing where my child is. Almost three years his body may be on ice.
“Please, I know his case is cold.
“I know he is not a priority.
“I know it’s complicated.
“But I just want his body.
“I miss my child.
“I will not stop looking out for him until I can bury him.”
Need for closure
and justice
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, La Rose’s voice was strong and calm as she spoke about her need for closure and justice for her son.
To this day, she struggles with the lack of police action in the case, and that no one was ever detained for his disappearance.
La Rose said she still had unanswered questions, and her visits to the police station to seek updates are met with the repeated response of “We will call you.”
La Rose said, “Nobody has come forward to say anything, and there is no concrete evidence as to why it happened. The car was never recovered. We are still looking for answers. So many things were said by people, but up to this day there is no clear motive.
“A talk was going around that he was set up, someone hired him to transport drugs, to drop off drugs, but my son was not into the drug culture.
“People had assumed that because he was a ‘PH’ driver that he was trafficking drugs, which was untrue. He was a DJ, and although people around him might have been smoking weed and drinking, he stayed away from that,” said La Rose.
Another theory was that the perpetrators took the vehicle that Zachary drove and got rid of him.
The Nissan Tiida is one of the top choices for bandits and the vehicle had dark tinted windows, which may have been an added attraction.
“I mostly believe it was a case of mistaken identity. I believe that he recognised his attackers and they wiped him out. Where they found the remains in the Heights of Guanapo almost by a quarry, was an area which is very difficult to find anything. The hands and feet were hog-tied. The remains were rotted,” she said.
“It seems that he got a bullet to the head. I feel so hurt when I think about how much he suffered, that no one was there with him in his last moments. The clothing he wore was a black T-shirt and a red three-quarter pants. And then they change officers in his homicide case, so it is always difficult to get feedback or updates about his case,” she added.
Coping with
son’s loss
To cope with her son’s loss, La Rose said she buries herself in her work and in occupying her time with her children and grandchildren. Zachary was the first of her four children.
“I am hurt the most because I cannot give him a proper burial. I cannot bring him home,” she said.
She said his love for music was evident as a little boy.
“Zachary played the drums with a band in the church he grew up in at Five Rivers, Arouca. He was involved in Boy Scouts at Arima Boys’ Government School. At Holy Cross College he sang calypso in his first year.
He had ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), and some other problems and he dropped out of secondary school. Zachary learned the trade of auto body care and learned straightening and painting,” said his mother.
She said he divided his time in the auto garage and working gigs as a freelance DJ, before he started working the ‘PH’ taxi when he got his driver’s licence at 21. The ‘PH’ taxi driver job was just a side hustle, she said.
“This week I prayed for my son that God will keep him, for forgiveness for him if there were any sins that he did not confess before he died. The DNA testing is taking so long and doubts are set in at times if those remains are my son’s. But I am holding out hope that the remains are his.
“I know I am not the only one waiting for DNA confirmation for a body or remains. There are so many others in this country. I hope that the powers that be will prioritise this issue for us, and all other parents who want to bury their children.
“It bothers me when our country’s funds are spent on so many other things, but justice in this country does not seem to be a priority,” she said.
—Anyone with information on the disappearance of Zachary La Rose can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the
TTPS app.