Are the two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 going to walk free or be found guilty?
Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is to rule on Friday on whether either of the men —Akeel Mitchell, 28, and Richard Chatoo, 30—had a case to answer.
This comes after the State yesterday closed its case against the men, having presented all the evidence it had to offer.
The next step, which will take place tomorrow, is for defence attorneys to present no-case submissions on behalf of their respective clients.
A no-case submission is essentially an argument put forward by attorneys in an attempt to convince a court insufficient evidence was brought by the State against the accused to secure a conviction.
Three options for defence
Should the judge agree with the attorneys, the case against the accused will automatically be brought to an end and they being allowed to walk free.
On the other hand, were the judge to rule against the submissions, then the defence will be required to open its own case.
If this were to take pace, there will be three options for the defence—the accused testifies in their own defence; they call witnesses to testify on their behalf, or they decide to remain silent.
It has so far been indicated to the court to if the judge were to find that Mitchell and Chatoo had a case to answer, then Chatoo will be giving evidence after which he will be cross-examined by State prosecutor and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.
Mitchell, on the other hand, will not be testifying, but will be calling witnesses to testify on his behalf.
Fishing expedition
Earlier in the proceedings yesterday, retired police Sgt Alexis Garcia, the officer who laid the charges, continued to be cross-examined by criminal defence attorneys Mario Merritt and Evans Welch.
Merritt appears on behalf of Mitchell, while Welch is lead attorney for Chatoo.
In his questioning, Merritt enquired of the officer why he did not facilitate a “confrontation” between State witness Avinash Baboolal and his client after Baboolal gave police incriminatory evidence against Mitchell while Mitchell was in police custody back in 2006.
Merritt pointed out that such a confrontation was facilitated by officers between Chatoo and Baboolal.
Co-operation stopped
In response to his question, Garcia said at one point, Mitchell and his mother, who was there to seek his interest, had stopped co-operating with investigators.
“I could not have forced it,” Garcia stated.
Baboolal was one of the boys from Orange Valley Road, Couva, where Luke lived.
According to the evidence, Baboolal had accompanied a number of other children from the area, including Luke, Mitchell and Chatoo on a fishing expedition at a river in the area.
‘Heard a squeal’
In his testimony a few weeks ago, Baboolal, who was 17 years old at the time, said while walking through a cane field en route to the river, Chatoo, Mitchell and Luke diverted off the pathway to the river.
While waiting he heard “a squeal”. Minutes later Mitchell and Chatoo re-emerged, with Chatoo informing him that Luke was “taking a poop” and “will go back home after”.
Two days later Luke’s body was found in the cane field with a cane stalk inserted into his body.
In his cross-examination, Welch pointed out that DNA of an unknown person was found on the cane stalk. It did not match that of either Mitchell or Chatoo, he said.
He added that a penile swab was also taken from Luke by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris during the autopsy and DNA that again did not match that of Mitchell or Chatoo was detected.
Those results were only obtained by the State in April of this year.
While Garcia said at this present time he had no interest in knowing the details of the findings since “the matter was already before the court”, he admitted that had this information been obtained while the investigation was still ongoing, DNA samples would have been obtained from other boys in the area, including Baboolal, for comparison to the unknown DNA found on Luke.