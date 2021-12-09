Will their killers be found?

SLAIN prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones were this week praised by State officials, their families and colleagues for paying the ultimate sacrifice in their jobs.
Serrette and Jones, both ambushed and gunned down in cold-blooded killings, were said to be just two men on a “hit list” who were recently targeted by imprisoned criminals. Their bereaved colleagues must, without a moment to properly deal with their trauma and fears, continue in their work duties to uphold their motto “to hold and to treat”.
Much has been reported on the killings of Serrette, 48, and Jones, 38, who were both assigned to the Wayne Jackson Building, Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, from which the inmates have sent a message that prison officers are seen as ‘soft targets’ and 11 more are to be killed by Christmas.
At the funerals held on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, this week, both Minster of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan hailed the slain men for their outstanding and disciplined service.
Hinds and Pulchan spoke of their personal grief and bereavement over the killings, who are fathers, brothers, sons like themselves, and gave assurances of more State protection to members prisons service.
The heartfelt eulogies delivered by one of Serrette’s children and a childhood friend of Jones revealed the men to be everything to their home and friend circles, as they deal with their immeasurable loss through faith in their God.
Trevor Serrette tribute
This is the eulogy done by Serrette’s son, Travis, which read like a letter to him:
“The death of a parent is an unmeasurable blow because no one ever loves you the way they do. As we all know, dad’s passing was under a circumstance that was not normal. The sudden uncaring and evil manner in which he was taken from us brought sadness to our entire family, neighbourhood and the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service.
However, my siblings and I have faith in our Lord and saviour who knows best.
I am sure Dad is looking down on us and telling us, ‘Don’t worry everything will be all right’.
It is said it is not how you die, but how you live.
Not what you gain but what you give.
These are the units to measure the worth of a man and my dad was priceless.
Dad had a permanent smile on his face which greeted everyone he met.
The smile had the power to change your mood.
Dad had the capacity to make everyone around him happy regardless of the circumstances.
The ability to bring back a smile or banish a tear was an art that my dad possessed.
Dad’s love for his children was unquestionable. He supported us through our highs and lows. He would be there at a moment’s notice whenever we needed him.
The most difficult thing is that Zaniah and Jayden would not experience the true character of our dad.
But we have faith in the Lord, and everything rests in His hands. I am sure dad would be looking over and rooting for us.
I had so much to learn from my Dad but I guess his memories and his values would always stay with us and guide us in the future.
I love you, Dad.
Dad’s passion for his garden was unsurpassed. He would toil in the garden every day.
Not only for an extra income but for the sheer love of it.
I think he got the passion from his grandparents – the valuable lesson which was learnt is that hard work always has its reward.
Dad had a strong belief in doing what is right no matter what and these values are what I will always take with me.
His love for football was just short of being a fanatic.
He played football for every organisation he was involved in.
His playing days were over, but he could give you every ‘stat’ in a professional football league.
He got his nickname ‘Smary’ on the football field.
I must say, Smary, you won’t be forgotten on this football field, and I am sorry I could not be the football you wanted me to be.
Finally, Dad we’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace you always gave us.
You were there for us through good and bad times no matter what, and we will always remember you, Dad, because there will never be another person or anyone that can replace you in our hearts.
The love we will always have for you will never die.
Until we meet again.
I love you, Dad.”
Nigel Jones eulogy
These are excerpts from the eulogy read by Jones’ lifelong friend, Dwayne Warderly, who spoke on behalf of the family and friends:
“Nigel was born on January 5, 1983, the first born to his parents Ava and Joseph.
They lived at the family’s home in Siparia, then moved to Los Bajos where he spent most of his childhood and teenage years.
After his parents separated, he took on the role to support his mother as she cared for him and his four brothers.
Nigel was like a father to his brothers.
He cooked for them, took them to school, and as soon as he started to work he supported his mother by paying bills and would always make sure his family had food on the table.
He was very close with his mother and brothers and his brothers respected him as he was straightforward and direct with them.
In October 2017, Nigel was very proud of his accomplishment in becoming a prison officer where he worked wholeheartedly until his passing.
He was always passionate about helping youths and the next generation.
He believed in doing the right thing because of his high morals and values as a God-fearing man.
Nigel’s mom shared that the happiest memory for Nigel was two years ago for her birthday when picked her up, took her to the hairdresser and organised a surprise birthday party for her with all of her children and family.
This gesture made her very happy and she knew how special she was to him.
Nigel met the love of his life, Termeka Jones, at an excursion at Harry’s Water Park. They dated for five years.
Termeka was a devoted Christian woman who influenced Nigel to give his life to Jesus Christ.
He was determined to follow Christ and made it his duty to get water-baptised before they got married.
I was his best man.
He was so happy and could not stop smiling.
They were very happily married for six wonderful years.
Termeka described her husband as loving and supportive. They were best friends. He was her confidante, leader, protector and excellent provider.
He called her his godsend.
Nigel encouraged and motivated Termeka to pursue her dreams and goals and was very supportive as she pursued her Bachelors and Master’s degrees.
He will always be the love of her life and her greatest cheerleader.
In March 2017, Nigel’s happiness grew in leaps and bounds when he and Termeka welcomed their child, Aniyah.
Nigel loved Aniyah with everything in him.
He called her his ‘little pumpkin’ and always said that she was the pleasure of his life.
Spending quality time with this wife and daughter was very important to him. He took the time to create beautiful memories with them.
He was not only close to his daughters but also to his nieces and nephews who also loved him very much. He loved all children. He took them to the beach, zoo, botanical gardens and Galactica to play games at Gulf City whenever he got paid.
He made sure to bring home treats for his daughter and nieces and nephews.
He was also a great encourager, always willing to give advice to his family and friends. He was a great listener. You could confide and trust in him.
Nigel was a positive man, full of faith and love.
Everyone who met Nigel had one thing in common to say about him, nothing was too hard for him to do.
He was always willing to go out of his way to help someone.
Nigel was a devoted member of the Way of Holiness Church in Point Fortin.
He served on a fund-raising committee and was part of the men’s ministry.
Recently he participated in a 40-day prayer and fast with his church.
He went to the church the day before he died and his pastor Wilma Kelly and a friend from the church shared that he looked so handsome. His daughter, Aniyah has said, ‘My daddy is in Heaven’.
The State has issued a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the killings.
Anyone with information on these cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.