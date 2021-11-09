Will there be a drama-free debate today?

Parliament

Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Notifications for the Police Service Commission (PolSC) normally have no drama, but today’s sitting of the House of Representatives at which five notifications are down for debate, may likely be an exception to that custom.

The Prime Minister will pilot the motion, asking the House to approve the five nominees as members of the PolSC. It is a specific debate to affirm the five notifications of the Presi­dent, done under one motion, which states: “Be it resolved that the notifications for the nomination of Retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, Maxine King and Rajiv Persad.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has already indicated that the Opposition is participating in today’s debate “under protest”.

Furthermore, the Opposition Leader has objected to the President making any nominations at all until all the questions posed to her (the President) in respect of her actions in relation to the last PolSC “have been answered”. This, notwithstanding the Presi­dent’s responses which were published in the form of a full-page advertisement in the newspapers.

Even though the Opposition objects to the President making any nominations, they have indicated a specific objection to three of the nominees—Attong, King and Ramdhanie.

At a UNC news conference on Sunday, Opposition Senator Wade Mark wanted to know if Attong, an accountant and president of the Human Resources Management Association, has solicited contracts with the Government. He showed a picture of her standing next to then-labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

Mark said King worked for a wealth management company, and a perusal of the company’s registry found a mortgage for a company linked to a prominent Tobago family which is closely associated with the Prime Minister.

He said Ramdhanie works for a company owned by Amalgamated Security, which had been providing transport for the prison.

On this basis, the Opposition has signalled its lack of agreement to these notifications. Only a simple majority is required to approve the notifications. Once approved, the President will appoint the nominees as members of the reconstituted PolSC.

