Winner disqualified: A’Janae new TUCO Junior Calypso Monarch

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) yesterday named a new 2023 Junior Calypso Monarch.
St Francois Girls’ College pupil A’Janae King Fraser replaced Marcus McDonald, 14, of Presentation College, San Fernando, who was crowned monarch on February 13 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
McDonald had got the judges’ nod over Fraser with “Don’t Spoil Them”.
Fraser placed second with “A Visionary”.
McDonald and fellow competitor Josiah Jordan, a pupil of Morvant Laventille Secondary School, who placed third with the song “The Mask We Doh See”, were both disqualified because of breaches, having rendered the songs previously.
TUCO investigations found the songs were sung before Ash Wednesday of 2022.
Both chair of the TUCO Junior Calypso Committee Thora Best and TUCO general secretary Shirlaine Hendrickson said the situation was “sad”, but “rules have to be followed”. Both officials also lamented it was the first time something like that had happened in the Junior competition.
TUCO issued revised results yesterday that now lists 14 winners instead of the original 16.
Second place goes to Koquice Davidson, a pupil of Bishop’s High School, Tobago, who sang “Rally Around the Children”; and the new third-place winner is Zachary Ransome of Montrose Government Primary, with “Calypso Legend”.
‘Follow the rules’
In the TUCO release, Hendrickson said: “TUCO wishes to announce they were informed by the chair Best that she had received several complaints of breaches of the 2023 Junior Calypso Monarch Competition rule 3.4.
“In light of this, the committee investigated and verified the complaints, there were indeed breaches of rule 3.4.
“These findings were brought to the attention of TUCO’s General Council and at their Friday meeting, a decision was taken to rescind the February 13 results to reflect the disqualification of the two finalists in breach of this rule.”
When contacted, Best said: “It was brought to our attention the song (‘Don’t Spoil Them’) was sung in the competition since 2022. We were investigating the claims made by someone and other members of the public.
“He also sang it in 2021. He sang it at Eastern Credit Union competition and at Chaguanas Borough competition in 2022.
“In the case of the third-place winner, the child sang the song in 2022. We had to invoke the rules which stated a song can’t be rendered in competition before Ash Wednesday of 2022.”
On the “unfortunate development”, Best said: “It’s the first time something (revised results) like this has happened. But we have had disqualifications before. It’s the first time it reached to this.
“We had to do our investigations. We had to verify what info people gave us. We could not just act on whim and fancy.”
Best added: “It only came out after the finals. It’s only then the public told us this had happened. It was rendered in other competitions. It’s unfortunate. But those are the rules and we had to be equitable with everybody. But those are the stated rules. It would disadvantageous to the other children.
“Both young men no longer have a spot in the revised results because their renditions did not qualify. Their renditions were done before Ash Wednesday of 2022.”
On the way forward, Best said: “Parents must ensure they read and follow the rules before entering any competition. It’s a pity it had to reach to this. It’s the parents who are responsible. Sadly, in some cases, what the parents do falls upon the children.
“Yes, they might feel dejected, but it could be a learning experience to come back stronger. Things don’t always go your way. But you can come back stronger and better.”
Hendrickson said: “It’s unfortunate. I hope it does not reach court. I support TUCO for doing what is right. You have to practise doing the right thing.
“It’s sad to know this happened. It’s the first time this is happened. I know Best and her team work really hard. I always think about the young people. We all know rules are to be followed.”
‘TUCO
incompetence’
In a phone interview yesterday, Valencia resident Umsha King, the mother of Fraser, said: “I have no comment. It’s kind of touchy. I wish I did not have to even talk to the media. I am just processing the information like everyone else. Except to say, I always teach her to follow the rules.”
King added: “She’s an only child. Anyway, she’s at school now. Maybe at another time, I will let her talk to you. But I will say my child likes the art form. She loves to take part in competition.”
After winning at the Savannah, Marcus McDonald said then he’d spent the last two years working on the song with the help of his grandfather and his mother, Kerry Ann.
His grandfather, Victor McDonald, also known as Mr Mack, performs in the Kaiso Showcase in San Fernando.
Yesterday, in a phone interview, his mother, Kerry Ann McDonald, said: “I have no comment. I have to get back to you.”
Meanwhile, his grandfather Mr Mack said: “TUCO is trying to blame others for their own incompetence...TUCO is guided by what she says. We intend to meet with our attorney on Monday morning.”
Junior Calypso Monarch,
revised results
• 1. A’Janae King Fraser—St Francois Girls’ College—“A Visionary”
• 2. Koquice Davidson—Bishop’s High School, Tobago—“Rally Around the Children”
• 3. Zachary Ransome—Montrose Government Primary—“Calypso Legend”
• 4. Kai Anthony Salazar—Trinity College—”My Future Plans”
• 5. Jimecya Burnett—Cedros Secondary—“National Instrument”
• 6. Kerlise Bentham—UTT— “3 Words, We Must Unite”
• 7. Alaeja Gould Ferguson—St Francois Girls’ College—“I Believe In You”
• 8. Clorysa Gill—Signal Hill Secondary, Tobago—“Advice to the Youth”
• 9. N’Janela Duncan Regis—Athens School of Education Ltd—“My Spirit, My Shadow”
• 10. Breshawn Springer—Queen’s Royal College—“Bookbag”
• 11. Tsaiann Burke—Holy Faith Convent, Couva—“Family Life”
• 12. Naomi Waldrop—Signal Hill Secondary, Tobago—“Hero vs Villain”
• 13. Kerston Millar—The UWI—“Wake Up Trinbago”
• 14. D’Ashe Saul—Parlatuvier Anglican Primary—“We Will Lead The Assembly”