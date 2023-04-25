FOURTEEN years after he was charged with shooting one of his fellow residents to death, a Port of Spain man has been found not guilty of murder.
The freedom of 34-year-old Donnell Innis came last Friday following a judge-only trial presided over by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine.
Innis had been charged with the murder of Ronald Ettienne, who was shot in the courtyard of Charford Court in Port of Spain on September 23, 2009.
The victim was in the company of some other people when two gunmen shot him several times before running off and escaping. He later died at hospital. The State alleged that Innis was one of the shooters.
At the trial, the prosecution relied on the evidence of one of Ettienne’s friends who claimed to have witnessed the murder and identified Innis as one of the gunmen.
But that witness, who was on remand at the time in connection with another murder, eventually admitted to police that he had provided police with false information. The prosecution however, made an application to have him deemed as a hostile witness by the court.
The application was successful. This meant that prosecutors were given permission by the court to cross-examine their own witness.
Innis did not give evidence but instead called one witness to testify in his defence.
In the end, the judge said, based on the evidence presented, the court was unable to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Innis did in fact have a role to play in Ettienne’s death.
The court was left with no choice therefore but to deliver a verdict of not guilty, said the judge. She also noted that while the witness claimed that Ettienne was shot at close range, the pathologist, who performed the autopsy on his body, ruled that his injuries were the result of distant-range gunshots.
“The court, therefore, has a reasonable doubt that the accused shot the deceased on September 23, 2009,” said the judge.
State attorney Giselle Heller appear on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), while attorneys Stephen Wilson, Renee Atwell, and Avionne Bruno-Mason of the Public Defenders’ Department appeared for Innis.