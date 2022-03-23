FINANCIAL stress is becoming an increasing reason behind suicides in the last two years, representing a shift from common triggers such as problems in relationships, says chairman of LifelineTT Lucy Gabriel.
Gabriel said on Monday that whereas people used to be more concerned with issues in relationships, including with family, problems with finances are emerging as the type of stress behind more suicides.
Her remarks come on the heels of an apparent suicide pact that claimed the lives of couple Steve Jugmohan and Sharlene Ramkissoon, who were found dead in their Princes Town home by one of their five children last Saturday.
The couple left behind an explanation that they had found themselves “too deep” in debt.
Gabriel was speaking at a panel discussion, “Speak yuh Mind”, hosted by LifelineTT, which looked at some of the reasons behind suicide and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the issue.
She said financial woes were “very rarely” a cause of suicide.
Also speaking under the theme “The many faces of suicide” were Prof Gerard Hutchinson, professor of psychiatry at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine; Dr Aggrey Burke, retired psychiatrist, who joined from the United Kingdom; Dr Rampersad Parasram, psychiatrist and former chairman of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA); and Swayne-Leo Hosein-Cadogan, forensic psychologist.
The forum was hosted by Cecilia Salazar, Vaughnette Bigford and Dean Bissoondial.
Clear signs in hindsight
Gabriel noted that some people have a history of mental illness or attempting suicide, but there are cases where others are shocked following the person’s death, saying there were no signs.
Gabriel said there are usually signs of what they are going through and these are usually clear in hindsight.
However, mental illness is not always behind a suicide and she cited depression, bullying and the impact of personal loss as factors. Nor are the suicidal necessarily violently or criminally insane, she said.
Gabriel said this misconception also leads to a misconception against mental illness, and “we should get to a stage where ordinary people know about as much about mental illness as we do about the common cold”.
She said pinpointing any one reason a person may make the decision to commit suicide may sometimes be difficult to pinpoint, and “if there are 1.4 people in Trinidad and Tobago, there are 1.4 million reasons why somebody might kill themselves”.
T&T’s male suicide rate
What’s behind the increase in suicides among Trinidad and Tobago’s men and boys?
Retired psychiatrist Dr Aggrey Burke raised the question when he said that suicide rates among T&T’s men and boys had increased up to four times since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Speaking from the UK, Burke said this was not generally the case in Britain, nor the rest of the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.
Burke said Trinidad may be a “special case”.
It was raised by Parasram that men in the current age face different challenges than previous generations, and he said the pressures of being a man “in today’s Trinidad and Tobago” should be examined.
A sense of failure, as was seen with the recent loss of life in Princes Town, was an impact factor, he said. Parasram said loss of a sense of self was a factor, as well as a lack of coping skills and even living alone as a senior.
He said the coping mechanisms taught to young men and women should also be analysed.
Parasram noted the various factors contributing to suicide rates, but said depression was one issue that required attention and that people suffering depression who are not treated were at higher risk.
Parasram said suicide “cuts across” social lines such as class, race and creed to impact people from all walks of life.
According to Swayne, research in the United States has shown that 22 per cent of people who have been raped have gone on to attempt suicide.
Swayne said the global rate for successful suicide in 2019 was 8.7 people per 100,000—or one person every 40 seconds.
The rate remains higher among males but the ratio is evening off, and Swayne said the global rate was at its highest in 2000, at 16.3 people every 40 seconds.
He said while “we would like to say we have come down”, events may have set the course for the rates to return to a higher level.
Among those suffering physical assault, 23 per cent had attempted suicide, and Swayne said this data appears to also hold true for the Caribbean.
Swayne said trauma and abuse, as well as access to items such as firearms and poisons, are also factors in the act being committed.
He recalled that T&T was at one point embroiled in a debate as to whether the weedicide Gramoxone should have been banned when it became a prevalent means among the suicidal. This was not an easy decision, however, in most societies and especially agrarian societies, he said.