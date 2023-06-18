‘Wolves in sheep’s clothing among you’

Beware of people who are trying to sabotage progress.
This was the message from Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales yesterday while delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Paramin Water Supply Project in La Vigie, Upper Paramin.
Gonzales disclosed that over the last three days, people had vandalised the project.
“I will tell you right now that there are persons who do not wish well for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. These people are all over.
“I will tell you this: this very same project that we have working here today, was sabotaged two or three days ago. I will not go into the details of what transpired because when you get your improved water supply, it will be to their detriment. This success will be to their detriment,” Gonzales said.
He recalled that a similar project was launched in Lopinot recently and the system there had also been vandalised.
“Imagine, we had commissioned a similar project in Lopinot, where people were suffering for water... and when we put in place the project to improve the supply for the community, and some people in the area received water for the very first time... But as soon as we went away after it was completed, turned our back, if you will, it was sabotage after sabotage.
“As a matter of fact, we had some political activist who was trying to create a narrative that the water was unhealthy because some persons cannot actually stand progress. They cannot stand citizens in this country improving.
“So, I tell you, residents of Paramin, be on your guard for there are wolves in sheep’s clothing who are among you,” Gonzales said.
The minister also praised the workers who had contributed to the project, which he said would benefit about 4,000 people in the community.
“We have been at this task for the last two years, in areas such as Lopinot, Arima, Central, South, Tobago... all over doing projects under the community water improvement programme.
“Improving levels of service and in many instances, a lot of our citizens are receiving water for the very first time. Over the last two years, about 150,000 citizens have benefited from a reliable supply of water and today the people of Paramin are celebrating their own project, bringing an improved level of service,” Gonzales said.
He noted he had grown up in the community and, as a result, he felt proud that he was able to contribute to a system which would benefit the area.