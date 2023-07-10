Woman, 71, beaten, robbed of $15,000

A 71-year-old businesswoman was robbed and assaulted in Tunapuna on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when three men approached her in her yard at Maraj Street.
One of the men grabbed her, threw her to the ground and brandished a firearm.
He demanded her valuables and, fearing for her safety, she complied.
The assailant struck her on the left side of her head with the weapon.
They demanded her house keys, which she handed over.
The suspects entered her home and found a cash register.
They took $15,000 from inside it and the woman’s Apple iPhone 11.
The bandits then fled the scene.
The police were alerted and PC De Suze’s team responded to the incident.
The victim was advised to seek medical attention for her injuries.