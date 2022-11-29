EVEN though flood waters have already washed away the concrete walls that surround her property and house into the sea, 80-year-old Manzanilla resident Carol Moller has refused to leave her house and her animals.
She is not budging, even though her brother, Garnet Moller, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday have urged her to.
They begged her for about three hours, her brother told the Express yesterday, but she said she must stay on the property and with at least 300 chickens, goats and ducks, and her dogs and cats.
Garnet, 75, told the Express that he left her with a heavy heart, but he had no choice.
“It was a very trying situation to get to her. We almost had to swim in the ocean to get to her. She does not want to leave even though the flood waters already washed away the concrete walls and there is nothing to prevent anything from happening. The house is falling,” he said.
Carol is a mother of eight and a grandmother of many, none of whom lives in Trinidad, said her brother.
Garnet said she lived there since 1970. Her husband, Winston Samlalsingh, died about 20 years ago.
Garnet, who built the house, described his sister as “a strong and active person, who always liked her own way”.
“Since 8 o’clock we were trying to get to her but we could not cross the water because it was too high and rough. The water was coming from both the swamp and sea, so the two sides of the water were clashing. We had to wait for the tide to go down and with the aid of the fire officers, police and other agencies we were able to get to a certain location and then we got there around 10 o’clock,” he said.
“When I saw her I felt relieved that she was alive still. Everyone pleaded with her to leave the house but she is not moving. We found her trying to barricade herself, to stop the water from coming in. She moved from the two-storey concrete house, since it is already caving, to an annexe. She was trying to put bricks, galvanise and anything she could find. I told her if you stay here, you are going to die here. She said she will not leave. She said she is staying. It was not only me pleading, but also Mr Juteram, the police, the fire officers, and everyone else. The police said they cannot move her forcefully and she must make her decision,” said Garnet.
“Now, we do not know what will happen to her. But I did my best, everyone did their best. I felt a very heavy decision but I had no choice”, said the brother.
—With reporting by Jermaine Cruickshank