Woman, 96, killed at home

Ninety-six-year-old Utilda Joseph, who was honoured last year by her community for being the oldest person in the area, has been killed in her Siparia home.
She would have celebrated her 97th birthday on May 31.
Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.
The next day she was found with one of her hands tightly bound, the other behind her back, blood at the mouth and in her bed. This killing and that of Gasparillo businessman Anand Maharaj take the murder toll for this year to 99 compared to 155 for the same period in 2020.
Missing from the house were her bank account book and her identification card.
The killer/s entered and exited the small one-bedroom wooden house through the space where two glass louvres were removed near the front of the house at Hillview Lane Extension.
Her great-nephew, Carver Thompson, said Joseph was able-bodied and independent in her daily routines, but could not put up a fight against criminals.
“I will be on the side of Gary Griffith and say whoever did this is a cockroach,” said Thompson.
Thompson said Joseph spent a week with his family at Moruga during Easter, and she returned to her home last week.
Fear of living alone
Joseph’s neighbour, Dianne Paul, last saw the elderly woman last Friday when she visited and chatted with her around 3 p.m.
The next day, Paul’s daughter noticed that Joseph was not seen in the hammock beneath her house and told her mother.
That afternoon Paul went over to Joseph’s house to check on her.
Paul’s son, who was raised by Joseph, returned with her to the elderly woman’s house and they noticed the front door locked from inside but the louvres were missing.
When they found her body it was unresponsive and they contacted the ambulance service and police.
Paul said there was a man from the area who often asked Joseph for money, but she did not give him.
Last Friday, a group of men were seen cutting bamboo near her house, said Paul.
The neighbour said Joseph had expressed fears of living alone, and she (Joseph) sometimes slept at her (Paul’s) house.
Paul said she was left alone in the house after her son died from cancer four years ago.
“I promised her son on his dying bed to throw an eye on her. She was like a grandmother to all of the children in the village. There was nothing too hard for her to give to her. To see this happen to her is so sad,” she said.
Thompson said he also checked on Joseph every week because he knew she was fearful of living alone but was consoled that her neighbours helped to look after her.
The elderly woman did not wish to leave her home, he said, because she had a independent nature.
‘Pillar of the community’
Former member of parliament for La Brea Nicole Olivierre yesterday described Joseph as “a pillar of the community” and that her death was “painful”.
“Miss Utilda was the oldest resident in the community and this was acknowledged last July when we opened the community centre in Quarry Village. We are all very saddened that this would happen in a quiet, peaceful community such as this. There are no barbed wires, or burglar-proofing anywhere. Everyone lives here like a family. It is very heartbreaking to know that someone would take advantage of an elderly person, who are cherished in rural communities,” said Olivierre.
She said the perpetrator of the crime was without compassion.
“Our elderly citizens are walking history, and we need to cherish, support and help them. If we are lucky enough to be that old, we will want help from others,” she said.
The former MP said she hoped that the police would solve the case and bring justice for the family.
Officers of Region III are continuing investigations.