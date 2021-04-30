Express Daily Filler

AN 81-year-old woman who was thrown to the pavement during an attempted robbery in front of her Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, home died at hospital on Thursday.

Police said Bertille Allahar and her husband had just returned from making a withdrawal from an ATM on April 24 (Saturday) and were about to walk into their home when a red car stopped near them.

Two men got out and ran towards Allahar, pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse. They then escaped in the car.

Allahar’s husband then took her to the St James District Hospital where she was treated and later sent home.

During the week her condition worsened and she was unable to walk.

He took her back to the St James Hospital on Wednesday but by 7 a.m. the next day she had passed.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, next week to determine her exact cause of death.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROWLEY WRONG

ROWLEY WRONG

No regulations are in place that give police officers the authority to enter a person’s private property with regard to the number of people present, the non-wearing of masks and social distancing.

AG, GRIFFITH: POLICE HAVE THE POWER

AG, GRIFFITH: POLICE HAVE THE POWER

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday police have the power to enter people’s private properties if there is belief that the law and public health regulations are being breached. 

27 deaths, 2,798 Covid cases in April

27 deaths, 2,798 Covid cases in April

The month of April has ended with the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded for the year so far, as well as the highest number of deaths.

The death toll jumped to 169 yesterday, with four more people having died from the virus.

Monteil to pay $98m to CIB

Monteil to pay $98m to CIB

A WHOPPING $78 million in restitution plus approximately $20 million more in interest and legal costs have to be repaid to CLICO Investment Bank (CIB) by its former chairman, Andre Monteil, the bank’s former chief executive Richard Trotman and Monteil’s Stone Street Capital Ltd (SSC).