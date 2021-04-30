AN 81-year-old woman who was thrown to the pavement during an attempted robbery in front of her Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, home died at hospital on Thursday.
Police said Bertille Allahar and her husband had just returned from making a withdrawal from an ATM on April 24 (Saturday) and were about to walk into their home when a red car stopped near them.
Two men got out and ran towards Allahar, pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse. They then escaped in the car.
Allahar’s husband then took her to the St James District Hospital where she was treated and later sent home.
During the week her condition worsened and she was unable to walk.
He took her back to the St James Hospital on Wednesday but by 7 a.m. the next day she had passed.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, next week to determine her exact cause of death.