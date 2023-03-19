Woman charged with attempted murder

Hema Manbodh Singh

A New Grant woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident involving a 13-year-old ingesting a poisonous substance.

Hema Manbodh Singh, 43, was formally charged for the offences yesterday, and is scheduled to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police reports said around 3.40 p.m. on Thursday, a 13-year-old Form One pupil was at his home in New Grant, when he had an argument with a relative.

The argument escalated during which the woman allegedly mixed the contents of a packet with a meal she had prepared for the teen.

The pupil started consuming the meal after having an altercation with another relative, and began feeling nauseated and started vomiting.

He was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

Singh was interviewed by officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Princes Town Police Station. Enquiries continued and she was formally charged by PC Mohess.

A barber who was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in 2009 was acquitted by a jury on Thursday.

Damian Garcia was found not guilty at the end of a trial before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds at the O’Meara Judicial Centre.

It was his defence that on De­cember 14, 2009, when the alleged incident occurred, he, as a barber who did house calls on Mondays to Thursdays, would leave for work in the morning and return in the evening.

One day away from her inauguration as the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo is experiencing a range of emotions: apprehension blended with excitement about this new challenging chapter in her life.

And there are bittersweet moments, too, because the most enjoyable years thus far of her working life—both in the public and private sphere—were the seven years spent as President of the Senate (2015-2022).

FOUR men were shot dead in separate incidents in Petit Valley, Morvant and Piarco on Friday night and yesterday.

Three have been identified as 38-year-old Joey Kissoon, 40-year-old Akile Rodriguez, and Christopher Townie; and the fourth was not identified up to last night.

Sex predators in Trinidad and Tobago have formed more than 100 networking groups through which child pornography and thousands of explicit images of young women are being shared amongst themselves.

The groups have been created and recreated by abusers on various online platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, MeWe and Discord for the purpose of distributing intimate images and videos of children and young women.

