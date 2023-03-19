Woman charged with attempted murder

A New Grant woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident involving a 13-year-old ingesting a poisonous substance.
Hema Manbodh Singh, 43, was formally charged for the offences yesterday, and is scheduled to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Police reports said around 3.40 p.m. on Thursday, a 13-year-old Form One pupil was at his home in New Grant, when he had an argument with a relative.
The argument escalated during which the woman allegedly mixed the contents of a packet with a meal she had prepared for the teen.
The pupil started consuming the meal after having an altercation with another relative, and began feeling nauseated and started vomiting.
He was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.
Singh was interviewed by officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Princes Town Police Station. Enquiries continued and she was formally charged by PC Mohess.