Woman charged with attempted murder

A New Grant woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident involving a 13-year-old ingesting a poisonous substance.

Hema Manbodh Singh, 43, was formally charged for the offences yesterday, and is scheduled to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police reports said around 3.40 p.m. on Thursday, a 13-year-old Form One pupil was at his home in New Grant, when he had an argument with a relative.