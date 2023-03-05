Woman critical: may lose hands in chopping attack by ex

A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by her ex-husband.
She sustained such extensive injuries that investigators were told she may lose her hands.
The victim was walking along Kowlessar Road in Coalmine Village, Sangre Grande, when about 3.20 p.m. on Thursday, she was confronted by her ex-husband.
The man pulled out a cutlass and chopped the woman repeatedly.
The woman raised both hands to protect her face and chest, resulting in significant wounds to her limbs.
The suspect then ran into nearby bushes off the road and fled.
Relatives who heard the commotion raised an alarm and took the victim to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
When the woman arrived at the hospital, a report was made to the police and PC Cielto, together with PC Samuel of the Sangre Grande CID, responded and conducted enquiries.
The officers made their way to the location of the incident and the area was examined by crime scene investigators.
Enquiries are being conducted by PC Cielto.
‘Road was just blood’
When the Express visited the area yesterday, residents said they were shocked by the brutality of the incident.
“The road was just blood. The man like he was trying to chop through her hands to get to her. It was just shocking. She didn’t deserve that at all. (Name called) is a sweetheart. And I hope that she pulls through,” one man who gave his name as Raj told the Express.
It was said the victim had recently separated from her ex-husband and was in a new relationship with a man who lived with her.
The boyfriend attempted to stop the chopping, residents told police.
“He tried to stop it, but like everything just happen so fast. By the time he reacted, (name called) had already chopped her a few times and then he just run off into the bushes. That is madness. And I want to say this, fellas, I know that when yuh heart break, it does hurt and you can be irrational. But nothing justifies this.
“Just walk away. No matter what another person do you. Just walk away. Because now we have a woman fighting for her life and if the police find this man, he going to spend a few years in jail. Just walk away,” the Express was told by a resident.
