Woman critical: may lose hands in chopping attack by ex

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by her ex-husband.

She sustained such extensive injuries that investigators were told she may lose her hands.

The victim was walking along Kowlessar Road in Coalmine Village, Sangre Grande, when about 3.20 p.m. on Thursday, she was confronted by her ex-husband.

The man pulled out a cutlass and chopped the woman repeatedly.

The woman raised both hands to protect her face and chest, resulting in significant wounds to her limbs.

The suspect then ran into nearby bushes off the road and fled.

Relatives who heard the commotion raised an alarm and took the victim to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

When the woman arrived at the hospital, a report was made to the police and PC Cielto, together with PC Samuel of the Sangre Grande CID, responded and conducted enquiries.

The officers made their way to the location of the incident and the area was examined by crime scene investigators.

Enquiries are being conducted by PC Cielto.

‘Road was just blood’

When the Express visited the area yesterday, residents said they were shocked by the brutality of the incident.

“The road was just blood. The man like he was trying to chop through her hands to get to her. It was just shocking. She didn’t deserve that at all. (Name called) is a sweetheart. And I hope that she pulls through,” one man who gave his name as Raj told the Express.

It was said the victim had recently separated from her ex-husband and was in a new relationship with a man who lived with her.

The boyfriend attemp­ted to stop the chopping, residents told police.

“He tried to stop it, but like everything just happen so fast. By the time he reacted, (name called) had already chopped her a few times and then he just run off into the bushes. That is madness. And I want to say this, fellas, I know that when yuh heart break, it does hurt and you can be irrational. But nothing justifies this.

“Just walk away. No matter what another person do you. Just walk away. Because now we have a woman fighting for her life and if the police find this man, he going to spend a few years in jail. Just walk away,” the Express was told by a resident.

—AB

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Have faith, work hard, set goals

Have faith, work hard, set goals

The President’s Medal for outstanding performance in the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) has been awarded to Saira Mohammed and Makaya Huggins.

The Ministry of Education announced the winners on Friday.

Both pupils topped the country in their respective subject areas and earned open scholarships.

E-mail hacks and the Israeli connection

E-mail hacks and the Israeli connection

Team Jorge, a covert Israeli group comprised of Israeli security experts, claimed to have hacked into the e-mail of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during the People’s Partnership tenure between 2010 and 2015.

Team Jorge is also admitting to having manipulated 33 presidential campaigns around the world, with 27 of them succeeding.

ARMOUR FAILED TO FILE

ARMOUR FAILED TO FILE

Seven years after he was dismissed as general manager of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC), Arjoon Harripaul, through his attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, is being offered a global settlement of $2 million, which is coming two weeks before the case goes to trial.

Inshan to sue CoP

Inshan to sue CoP

ACTIVIST and businessman Inshan Ishmael has been granted permission from the High Court to file judicial review proceedings against the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

The legal action is in relation to the commissioner’s failure or refusal to provide information to him regarding how much money the TTPS paid to private garages to have its vehicles repaired.

Girls take over 70% of CAPE scholarships

OF the 100 pupils who were awarded scholarships for the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), over 70 per cent were girls.

Principal of the all-boys’ school Presentation College, Chaguanas, which copped 11 of the scholarships and the second-highest, believes it had to do with the way girls study.

Principal Mylene Seemungal told the Express, “I think that the girls are very unique in that they are very much more conscientious than boys about doing well and excelling

Woman critical: may lose hands in chopping attack by ex

Woman critical: may lose hands in chopping attack by ex

A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by her ex-husband.

She sustained such extensive injuries that investigators were told she may lose her hands.

The victim was walking along Kowlessar Road in Coalmine Village, Sangre Grande, when about 3.20 p.m. on Thursday, she was confronted by her ex-husband.

The man pulled out a cutlass and chopped the woman repeatedly.

The woman raised both hands to protect her face and chest, resulting in significant wounds to her limbs.

Recommended for you