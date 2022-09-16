A WOMAN died yesterday morning at the Guanapo landfill.
Up to last night, the identity of the deceased had yet to be confirmed.
Police said around 10.50 a.m. they received a report that a woman was at the landfill when she came into contact with the bucket of an excavator.
She sustained serious injuries to her head and chest.
The police and paramedics were notified. However, she died from her injuries. She was said to be a scavenger who would frequent the landfill.
In a media release issued yesterday, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL)’s chief executive officer, Kevin Thompson, expressed grief over the loss of the woman, and has offered prayers to her family and friends.
The company also called for caution by users of the nation’s landfills.
The SWMCOL statement gave no further details of the incident.