A 36-year-old woman is dead while a 34-year-old man is in a serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital following a confrontation this morning in Laventille.
Angelina Samuel of Wharton Trace, Laventille, was fatally stabbed about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
She died about an hour later at the hospital.
Police were told that residents of Wharton Trace heard a loud quarrel at Samuel’s home, following which they heard a loud commotion.
Upon investigating, they found Samuel and a 34-year-old man known to her bleeding from multiple injuries about the body.
They both appeared to have been stabbed.
The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured were rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.
Police said the death has not yet been classified as a murder as based on the initial information the wounds suffered by both parties were from the same weapon, and it was not yet established who began the confrontation.