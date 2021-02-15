Police are searching for a man who was stabbed by a woman he attempted to kidnap.
The 26-year-old victim told police that around 7.10 a.m. yesterday, she boarded a silver Nissan Tiida at the corner of Woodford and Broadway streets in Arima and requested to be taken to a location in Cumuto.
While proceeding to the location, the driver made an abrupt turn onto Aripo Road.
Recognising where she was, the woman requested to be dropped off several times but the driver refused to stop.
The victim then pulled out a knife that she had in her possession and slashed the left side of the driver’s face.
The man then stopped the vehicle and dealt the victim several cuffs to her face.
The victim managed to exit the vehicle and started running and was pursued by the driver, who attempted to grab her purse.
But the woman again pulled out her knife and began screaming to raise an alarm.
A motorist was passing at the same time and the assailant returned to his vehicle and drove off.
The woman managed to flag down the motorist and was taken to the Arima police.
PC Cheeyou is continuing enquiries.
The Heights of Aripo has been featured over the last two weeks as it was the area where the body of law clerk Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice.
Searches in the area since then have led to the discovery of two other skeletal remains a short distance from where Bharatt’s body was found.
They have yet to be positively identified.