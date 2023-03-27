Woman hit by pick-up, but walks away

venez

A MIRACULOUS escape for a woman, who survived being struck down by an oncoming vehicle in McBean, Couva, on Saturday evening.

After the frightening incident, the woman reportedly walked away with minor injuries, according to police.

In a video posted on social media yesterday, a woman and a man were seen attempting to cross the road, when a fast-moving white pick-up truck which veered off the roadway slammed into the couple, appearing to run over the woman.

She was thrown backwards in the video until the vehicle came to a halt, crashing into another car parked along the roadside.

The vehicle had been moving speedily in the vicinity of a popular food spot off the Southern Main Road at around 8.30.p.m. before it swerved into the pedestrians.

Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview on Sunday, Couva police said the accident was not a fatal one as the woman had survived the ordeal.

“She got minor injuries and was discharged. The woman is alive, not sure how well but she was discharged.

“She was at the side of the road and the vehicle ran into her,” said an officer who did not want to be named.

—Khamarie Rodriguez

