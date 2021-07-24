Woman in custody for relative’s murder

A 41-year-old woman remained in police custody yesterday, being questioned in connection with the murder of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman and Piarco Airport corruption accused John Smith, 74, on Friday afternoon.
Around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, officers of the Maraval Police Station responded to a call that there was a domestic dispute at a residence in Haleland Park, Saddle Road, Maraval.
Upon their arrival, first responders observed the woman—a relative of Smith—lying next to a motionless Smith in the yard of his home.
The woman was crying and holding Smith’s hand.
As the officers approached the woman, she said she had killed Smith by “stamping his head and mashing his head into the ground”.
The officers cautioned the woman about her statements, but she repeated the same words again.
She was immediately detained.
The Sunday Express was told two children, ages nine and 13, witnessed the incident.
The T&T Police Service Victims and Witness Support Unit is providing counselling and intervention, police said yesterday.
PC Martin, of HBI Region One, is continuing investigations.
Smith was one of several people charged with corruption in the Piarco International Airport construction project in 2002.
Others included former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh. Smith did not face any charges for the Piarco #2 preliminary enquiry, which has yet to be completed at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.
‘Patriarch and stalwart
of Maritime’
The Maritime Financial Group mourned Smith’s death yesterday.
Chairman and chief executive of Maritime Life Caribbean Ltd Andrew Ferguson said in a statement: “We are devastated to announce the passing of John Henry Smith, the current chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance.
“John was a true patriarch and stalwart of the Maritime family. He served for almost 50 years as accountant, financial controller, head of Marketing, chief executive and chairman.
“Because of John, we at Maritime are who we are today. He was a fanatic for service, believer in people, stickler for time; but moreover someone who was larger than life. Beyond business, John was an actor, playwright, musician, singer and mas man.”
The group’s statement extended condolences to Smith’s family and friends and “everyone who knew him”.
“May his life continue to serve as an inspiration to us all,” Ferguson said.
He said Smith’s family had lost in him a “great husband, father, brother, uncle. And we his friends and all the wider community have lost a wonderful friend and bright, shining light”.
Ferguson quoted Smith’s philosophy in life that “there is only one purpose to life and that is to enjoy life and living. It is not money, it is not power. It is simply to have a good time”.
Smith’s son, actor Chris Smith, died in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Smith’s family could not be immediately reached yesterday.
In February, Smith posted a note on Facebook directed to people he described as “maccos, detractors, naysayers and false friends”.
He referred to a woman as the “love of his life”, and said they had been in a relationship since 2019 that would “last a lifetime”.
He referred to it then as his “final post”.