WOMAN KILLED AS CAR FLIPS

Nelini

Nelini Williams

A D’Abadie woman was killed in a road traffic accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Nelina Williams, 29, of Redwood Drive, D’Abadie, was said to be driving along the highway when at about 3.20 p.m. she lost control of her vehicle.

The car, a Toyota sedan, came into contact with a post off the highway before flipping several times.

Williams was thrown from the vehicle.

Her body was found in a nearby drain.

Police said that she suffered catastrophic injuries and died on the scene.

A team of officers led by Cpl Thomas responded.

TRADE MINISTRY: NO FLOUR SHORTAGE

TRADE MINISTRY: NO FLOUR SHORTAGE

There is absolutely no shortage of flour and neither is there any looming shortage, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday.

Responding “directly to the possible shortage of flour as noted by Sheik Lisha” in yesterday’s Sunday Express, the ministry said in a media release that Sheik Lisha imports flour from Turkey and their market share and those of other importers collectively are under one per cent of local sales.

Gasparillo wins $15m Lotto jackpot

ONE lucky Lotto Plus player, from Gasparillo, won Saturday night’s $15,695,394.46 Lotto Plus jackpot.

Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto Plus millionaire hit the Jackpot with the winning numbers: 2, 6, 8,33,35, and the Powerball number 10.

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in a news release yesterday said, “The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at Kiosk #325, Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo.”

Foster after court loss: It's not over yet

Foster after court loss: It's not over yet

Government Minister Foster Cummings yesterday acknowledged that the court has dismissed his injunction to gag Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial from further speaking of or publishing contents of a leaked Special Branch report into allegations of corruption on his part. However, he suggested that the matter may not yet be over.

ARMOUR MUST GO

ARMOUR MUST GO

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Amour SC has compromised the integrity of the office of the Attorney General and should either resign or be removed by the Prime Minister.

This view was expressed yesterday by Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, attorney Dinesh Rambally, at the United National Congress’ weekly (UNC) news conference yesterday themed “Our Country is in crisis under the PNM”.

