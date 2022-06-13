WOMAN KILLED AS CAR FLIPS

A D’Abadie woman was killed in a road traffic accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Nelina Williams, 29, of Redwood Drive, D’Abadie, was said to be driving along the highway when at about 3.20 p.m. she lost control of her vehicle.
The car, a Toyota sedan, came into contact with a post off the highway before flipping several times.
Williams was thrown from the vehicle.
Her body was found in a nearby drain.
Police said that she suffered catastrophic injuries and died on the scene.
A team of officers led by Cpl Thomas responded.