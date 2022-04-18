Woman killed as driver flees

THE attempts of a man to escape the scene of one road accident yesterday morning, in Cunupia, directly led to another which claimed the life of an unidentified woman.
The incident took place at about 7.18 a.m., along Southern Main Road in the vicinity of Esmeralda Junction.
Police said a blue Subaru was proceeding west along the main road when it was struck by another sedan driving in the same direction. However, instead of stopping, the other car drove off.
The driver of the Subaru told police he attempted to follow the other car.
He claimed he observed the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic as it attempted to overtake vehicles to escape the scene.
However, during this process, it collided head-on with a silver Hyundai Trajet which was occupied by two elderly persons.
The impact was so severe that the two occupants of the Trajet were trapped in the car.
People in the area notified the police and paramedics, but the extent of the damage to the Trajet was so severe that the occupants could not be taken out of the vehicle.
A team of fire officers from Chaguanas fire station, led by FSO Forde, responded and had to utilise the “jaws-of-life” to open the car.
The elderly woman died at the scene.
The elderly man suffered extensive injuries and was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, along with the driver of the car that collided with it.
The driver who caused the impact suffered serious injuries and was under police guard at hospital.
A team of officers from the Central Division led by ASP Glodon responded.
This incident pushed the number of road deaths for the year to date to 32.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 27.
On Thursday, head of the Police Service Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit, Senior Supt Wayne Mystar, made a plea with the motoring public to adhere to the road traffic laws and regulations.
He noted that in 2021, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 75 deaths—which is the lowest in the history of the Republic.
“Last year we had 75 fatalities, the lowest in the recorded history of Trinidad and Tobago, and that is as a result of the efforts of the traffic patrol branch, together with other stakeholders, who played a meaningful role as it relates to road safety,” said Mystar.
“Moving on to 2022, we at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch have noticed, since the movement of the economy, with things opening back up more freely, that there has been a high level of reckless and inconsiderate drivers. To date (Thursday), we have 31 fatalities compared to 24 for the corresponding period in 2021. So we are encouraging drivers right now, to please make the right choices. Adhere to the speed limits and the traffic laws. The life that you save may very well be your own,” he stated.