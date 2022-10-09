STOPPED dead in his tracks.
A bandit who attempted to rob the proprietor of a plant shop in Cunupia had the tables turned on him yesterday after he threatened to murder his victim if she did not hand over her belongings.
Armed with a gun, the man walked into the Cunupia establishment and announced a robbery, police said.
What he did not know was the woman was also armed.
After forcing her into a room and pointing a gun to her head, the bandit demanded that she hand over her jewelry and a quantity of cash.
She complied.
But as soon as the bandit lost focus and the proprietor spotted the opportunity, she pulled out her licensed firearm and began shooting at the robber.
He attempted to escape but it was too late. Officers said the man collapsed inside the business place and died at the scene.
Police said when they arrived at the location, they recovered a firearm that the man had in his possession at the time.
While officers noted it is mandatory that the death be investigated and the person who carried out the killing be questioned, based on the circumstances, it is “not likely at all” that the woman will be charged with any offence.
“What we know is that she was acting in defence of her life because she believed her life was being threatened, and rightly so, so I don’t see how she can be charged for anything,” said a police officer.
The officer said the woman was traumatised by what had transpired and that the Police Service Victim and Witness Support Unit will offer her counselling provided she was willing to accept it.