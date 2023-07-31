WOMAN KILLS HOME INTRUDER

Communities and home owners need to come together to ensure they become “hard targets” and cannot be preyed upon by the criminal elements.
This according to Crime Stoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael, who spoke of the need to change the culture of doing things in this country at a community security meeting at the Spring Village Community Centre last Wednesday.
The meeting was organised by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and councillor Richard Rampersad in the wake of an upsurge in crime in Spring Village.
In attendance were Carmichael and Sgt Telly Denoon of the St Joseph Police Station as well as Spring Village residents.
Carmichael spoke about the number of home invasions taking place in the country and the need for people and communities at large to tighten any vulnerabilities and guard themselves against the criminal element.
He said washing your car in your yard, spending time in the hammock or even emptying your vehicle after going to the supermarket must be done with caution and guard because criminals are looking for any opportunity to pounce.
Carmichael said people must even be careful spending time outside speaking to neighbours.
“It have no talk, talk, talk anymore, goodbye see you later and lock your door. The criminals have us living like we are the ones who are supposed to be the ones behind bars, while they roam free outside so I want you to change the culture of what we doing, unfortunately we have to,” he said.
Carmichael said that there must be increased efforts in securing your homes.
“Women don’t let your husbands remain watching TV, in fact when eventually happens the TV ends up watching him and the whole house open wide…we can’t have that any more,” he said.
“We can’t have your children coming home drunk and you ain’t sure what happening two o’clock in the morning from that lime when they walking into the gate because they bringing in the criminal element with them,” he added.
‘Crime, like running water’
Carmichael said criminals are observing communities as he noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic there were many cash businesses being run from home.
“The home invasions are about people watching you,” he said, adding that criminals are watching your movements and when you go to the bank etc. Carmichael spoke of the importance to call home and ensure that your relatives are safe throughout the day and even have code words and phrases to raise an alert if there is danger.
He said when there is a home invasion the bandits enter the home and steal material possessions and they also terrorise victims for hours—assaulting women and even forcing them to cook.
“They can replicate that from home after home because you are not a hard target, you have not made yourself in a way that they are fearful about coming into this area,” he said.
“Crime, like running water, follows the path of least resistance,” he said as he stressed the need to protect the homes.
He said the reality is some are doing nothing to prevent the crime and there are those who have a sign on their backs that says “rob me” because they make themselves targets.
Carmichael said people can secure their homes and even create a “strong room” in homes to protect against the criminal element.
He said there is a need to ensure there are no vulnerabilities- doors, windows, lighting must all be checked and secured. Overgrown lots and bushes must be cleaned and cleared and communities can come together and do this without waiting for the authorities.
“My philosophy is we cannot sit down and wait on the police to make us feel safe,” he said.
He said communities can also nominate a representative[AR1] to sit on the Police Council monthly meetings and raise issues. Carmichael said there is a need to go back to the very basics of being thy neighbour’s keeper and he stressed the importance of knowing who are your neighbours and people in your community.
“This is not a time where high walls and barbed wire is going to make us safe anymore,” he said
He also spoke of the importance of WhatsApp security groups and the use of air horns which can be used to sound an alert and have the community respond when an intruder attacks.
Said Carmichael, “Everywhere neighbourhood groups have been set up, crime goes down automatically because all of a sudden we have all of these eyes and ears looking out to support the police.”