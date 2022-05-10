WOMAN KILLS WOMAN

A 34-year-old Carenage mother of five was stabbed to death yesterday during a fight with another woman near her home over the father of their children.
Police said around 11.15 a.m., the 24-year-old suspect was walking along Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, when she had a confrontation with Stephanie Calbio who lived nearby.
Police said as the two women fought the suspect drew a knife from her purse and stabbed Calbio several times about her back and then ran off.
Calbio’s neighbour who heard the screams came out and found her on the road.
He then took her to the St James District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival around 11.45 a.m.
The suspect later turned herself in at Carenage Police Station, where she was being questioned up to last night.
The Express visited Calbio’s relatives who described her as a bubbly person who loved a good time.
Pamela Roberts-Glasgow, Calbio’s mother-in-law, held a one-year-old in her arms as she spoke to the Express stating that the child was Calbio’s daughter. She said her son, who is currently incarcerated, had a child with both Calbio and the suspect and this was what led to the tension between both women.
“The suspect was bent on killing Stephanie since she has been living here with us,” she said.
She said before yesterday’s incident, two months ago Calbio and the suspect almost had a physical confrontation at the Carenage Health Centre. She claimed the suspect attacked Calbio, who reported it to the Carenage police.
“I tried talking to the suspect because I know her from since she was a little girl,” she said.
“I told her if you kill Stephanie it will be murder but like in that girl’s mind we were favouring Stephanie as she lived with us,” said Roberts-Glasgow.
“This was premeditated because like that girl was walking with a knife in she purse everyday and I am now left with my 13-month-old granddaughter,” she said.
Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.