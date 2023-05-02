AN elderly taxi driver was lured into a robbery trap by a woman pretending to be a passenger in his vehicle on Thursday.
The female “passenger” told the 66-year-old taxi driver she had to urinate, to coerce him to stop the vehicle in a lonely area where she and her accomplices hijacked him.
A police report said that the victim was plying his Nissan AD wagon for hire on Harris Promenade when around 10.30 p.m. he picked up a woman who sat in the front seat and asked to be taken to Penal.
Moments later three young men also entered the vehicle and sat in the rear seat.
The victim told police that upon reaching the vicinity of Southern Food Basket in Penal, the woman asked they be taken to Lowkie Trace to collect some items from someone.
The driver complied and headed into Lowkie Trace.
He reported that near the end of the road the woman requested that he stop the vehicle for her to urinate at the side of the road.
The driver again complied and the woman exited the vehicle.
The men also exited the vehicle, and one of them announced a robbery.
They ordered the driver out of the vehicle, then robbed him of a cellphone valued at $150, his wallet containing $45 and his identification card bank cards, as well $200 in his shirt pocket.
The thieves returned to the vehicle, valued at $35,000 and sped off. With the assistance of residents nearby, the victim contacted the police.
Officers of the Penal Police Station and other units responded and searched for the vehicle and perpetrators but neither were found. WPC Homer is continuing investigations.