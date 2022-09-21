A La Romaine family locked themselves in their bedrooms as four suspects converged on their premises after allegedly killing and robbing security officers outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine on Monday.
The deadly confrontation with the four men and police took place in a house on Jones Street, off Windsor Street in Pond Street.
Matriarch of the family Ann Marie Elbourne-County told the media yesterday she and five members of her family, including two children, locked themselves in the bedrooms, as they knew the suspected killers were hiding in the downstairs area of her home, and were even attempting to enter the house.
Knowing police officers were called to the scene and on their way, Elbourne-County bravely stood at window near the road and waited for the police to arrive.
Elbourne-County was visited at her home by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday morning and the two embraced each other as they had known each other for decades, having been colleagues at The University of the West Indies.
In recounting the ordeal, Elbourne-County said of the bandits, “One of them was trying to come up the back step to gain entry through the back door. I made everybody move and go into a bedroom and lock themselves there.
“I told my son-in-law to monitor the steps through the thin curtain and if he sees anybody gaining entry, take the back room and lock the door.
“I stayed in the front room where I could see the police. While I was in the front room, the police came.”
She said she moved the curtain and knocked the glass pane, which drew the police officers’ attention.
“When I saw the police, I felt safe,” said Elbourne-County, a retired probation officer and behaviour change specialist.
She said she pointed to the downstairs section of her house and signalled to the officers to surround the house.
“They moved quickly. In a short space of time, I heard gunfire. I knew that they (the suspected criminals) were firing, too.
“I heard something of what sounded like an exchange. The officers told me to get back in, for my safety. Human curiosity caused me to peep out a little, and I saw them clearing out the place. I said, ‘Okay, the police are doing their job’,” she said.
The dead robbery suspects have been identified as Kyle Ramdhan, Keyon Ramdhan and Greg Dodough, all of Delhi Road, Fyzabad; and Deaundre Montrose.
They were said to be in their 20s and known to the police for robbery and firearm offences.
The Allied Security officers killed in the robbery are Jeffrey Peters, who had 19 years’ service; and Jerry Stuart, who had worked with the company for 15 years. Both men were fathers of two.