Imagine attending the funeral of one parent, and receiving a call that your other parent was being transported to intensive care.
This happened in Bon Accord, where the unvaccinated parents of a woman died from Covid-19 a little over a week apart.
The woman, who wished not to be named, told the Express yesterday her father and mother, Jennings Douglas and Linda Thorne, of Canaan and Bon Accord, both died of the Covid-19 virus—her father on July 25, and her mother on August 4.
The woman said she is still trying to pinpoint where her parents contracted the virus. She, however, suspects it might be after her father was hospitalised at Scarborough General for heart failure.
She said after her father was discharged from hospital, where he’d spent a week, she was called by hospital officials, who informed her that her father was Covid-positive.
He later died.
“The day of my father’s funeral, watching the live(stream), they called me and tell me they had to carry my mother ICU,” the grief-stricken woman said.
The woman said she was very close to her mother, and is trying to come to terms with the turn of events. She said she had communicated with her mother via text and video calls on WhatsApp while at hospital. The day before her mother died, she knew something was wrong.
“I really thought she was getting better. And then the day before she died, I text her. She did not respond. Then I went in her WhatsApp and see she posted a picture with she and all of us,” she said.
The woman is now in quarantine, as she and two of her three children have tested positive for Covid-19. Her burden was compounded, as she was unable to physically say goodbye to her mom, whose funeral was held virtually yesterday, with interment at the Buccoo cemetery.
“I was prepared for my father’s death, as he was ailing before with co-morbidities, but I was not prepared for the passing of my dear mother. I am just trying to be strong for my children,” she said. The woman’s parents are two of the 48 Covid deaths in Tobago to date.
Only on Thursday, acting County Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte said there continues to be a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Tobago because of the Brazilian variant.