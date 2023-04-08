Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

A woman was sexually assaulted on Thursday morning, after she boarded a private for hire “PH” car.
The woman entered the silver-coloured Nissan B14 car around 8 a.m., near the Penal Police Station. She requested to be taken to La Romaine and, along the journey, became the lone passenger in the car.
While along the M2 Ring Road, the driver stopped the car and pointed a knife at her. He ordered her out the vehicle and took her to an abandoned structure where he sexually assaulted her.
She dealt him a blow to his private parts with her hand and he returned to the car and drove off.
She described the man as being of East Indian descent, bald, about five feet seven inches tall, light brown in complexion and stocky built.
Constable Jagroop is continuing investigations.