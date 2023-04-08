Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A woman was sexually assaulted on Thursday morning, after she boarded a private for hire “PH” car.

The woman entered the silver-coloured Nissan B14 car around 8 a.m., near the Penal Police Station. She requested to be taken to La Romaine and, along the journey, became the lone passenger in the car.

While along the M2 Ring Road, the driver stopped the car and pointed a knife at her. He ordered her out the vehicle and took her to an abandoned structure where he sexually assaulted her.

She dealt him a blow to his private parts with her hand and he returned to the car and drove off.

She described the man as being of East Indian descent, bald, about five feet seven inches tall, light brown in complexion and stocky built.

Constable Jagroop is continuing investigations.

Cop’s the godfather

A POLICE officer, stationed at the Biche Police Station, has been named as godfather of a baby girl whom he assisted in delivering last week.

The mother of the child, along with her husband and mother arrived at the station asking for assistance in having the baby delivered, stated a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.

Asa Wright, transformed

After being shut down for almost three years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asa Wright Nature Centre and Lodge has been rebranded and reopened for business.

Now called HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre, the eco-tourist attraction has been transformed into a 29-room contemporary designed eco-resort and birdwatching paradise.

LOVE AND SACRIFICE

CATHOLIC Archbishop Jason Gordon preached a message of love and sacrifice in his Good Friday sermon yesterday, calling on the nation to makes sacrifices as Jesus Christ did and to be vulnerable and open to love.

During the service, held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain, Gordon said Jesus Christ made a perfect sacrifice, giving his life out of love.

