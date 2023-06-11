Woman shot dead at Point Fortin home

Danielle Agard

Killed on Friday: Danielle Agard, of Mora Village, Point Fortin, was shot and killed at her home on Friday night.

A POINT FORTIN woman was shot and killed on Friday night.

Danielle Agard, 41, of Salazar Trace, Mora Village, died on the floor of her home.

A police report said Agard was standing in the porch area, arguing with someone outside the house, when around 9.50 p.m. several gunshots rang out.

A close relative of Agard’s reported to police that she (Agard) ran inside the house and into a bedroom, where she told someone she had been shot.

Agard then fell to the floor.

WPC Joseph and PC Ferdinand of the Point Fortin Police Station were the first to respond to the scene, and found Agard lying on her back on the floor of a bedroom between a wardrobe and a bed. She was unresponsive.

The scene was cordoned off, and officers of the Point Fortin CID and South-Western Division Task Force were alerted.

They searched for suspects in connection with the incident, but no one was arrested.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three also responded.

At Agard’s home yesterday, relatives declined to speak to reporters about the incident.

Police detectives say they have no clear motive for the killing, but are continuing investigations.

The murder toll for the year so far stood at 256 up to last night.

—Susan Mohammed

