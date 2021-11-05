Woman shot dead in Sangre Grande

A woman and her brother were ambushed near their Sangre Grande home on Thursday night leaving the mother of two dead and the man wounded.
Police said around 9.30 p.m., Roxanne Warren, 39, and her brother, Russell Warren, 29, both of Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande were seated in a car driven by Miguel Blackburn.
As the car turned onto Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande, a man dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of grey pants stepped out from the side of the road and opened fire on the back of the car.
Police said Roxanne sustained multiple gunshots to her back while her brother was shot in the arm.
Blackburn sped off when he heard the shots but soon realised that both brother and sister were bleeding from gunshot wounds.
He drove them to the Sangre Grande Hospital where the two were attended to.
Roxanne died while undergoing treatment.
Her brother is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.
Warren’s relatives who were at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday did not want their names used and, when asked, could not give a reason why the two were ambushed.
Warren was described as a people person who wanted the best for her two daughters, ages 17 and 14.
A relative said: “Roxanne was a people person. She was friendly and she never interfered with anyone and everyone who knew her knew her as a person who was always smiling and jolly and happy. She born and grow in Sangre Grande and she never lived anywhere else.”
She added, “we don’t know why this happened and there are no words to describe how we are feeling right now because we are all in a daze. We are shocked as she never complained about being threatened and as far as we knew she had no malice with anyone so we want justice. We don’t know if we are going to get it but that is what we want,” she said.
She claimed that the police had not yet interviewed any of the family but simply picked up the spent bullet casings found on the road.
Man at window killed
In an unrelated incident in Sangre Grande last Friday, a gunman fired several shots at a moving car but missed and killed a 57-year-old man who had been looking out his window.
Police said around 7.45 p.m., 57-year-old Victor Fournillier was at his Kowlessar Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande, home when he heard what sounded like gunshots and screeching tyres.
Police said at that time, a man driving a white Toyota Hiace van through Kowlessar Road was ambushed by a gunman wearing camouflage clothing who fired several times at him with a shotgun. As the driver of the van came under fire he lost control and veered off the road while the gunman kept firing.
Police said Fournillier looked out his window and was shot.
Neighbours who heard the gunfire called police.
They also held the gunman. See Page 8