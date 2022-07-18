Woman slain after row

TWO people were killed yesterday in separate incidents in St Augustine and Arima, pushing the 2022 murder toll to 299.
This figure on this date last year was 206.
Police said the first incident occurred in Curepe, where around 4.30 a.m. 23-year-old Venezuelan Mayerlin Cerrano was walking along Evans Street with three other friends, Pinango Hosein, 23, Maria Hosein, 22, and Edison Ramirez, 18.
The four had just left a party at an Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, nightclub known as La Bamba, where they had gotten into an argument with another group of Venezuelan nationals.
As the four headed to Cerrano’s home at McInroy Street, Curepe, they were approached by two men with guns, police said.
The men opened fire on the four, hitting Cerrano several times about the body. The other three were shot as well but Cerrano sustained the worst injuries.
The group contacted the police as the gunmen ran off, heading along McInroy Street, Curepe.
Officers from the St Joseph Police Station who were on patrol rushed the four to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Cerrano died while undergoing treatment. The other three were said to be in stable condition up to last night.
Expecting first child
Hours later the second murder occurred.
Police said around 10.45 a.m. Luke Dalipsingh, 38, was at his Quesnel Street, Arima, wholesale store when a Nissan AD Wagon stopped outside and a masked gunman in all black walked in.
Police said the killer spotted Dalipsingh and opened fire, hitting him three times about the body. He died on the spot.
The killer then fled the scene taking nothing.
Dalipsingh’s wife, Tenisha, contacted the police.
Officers from the Region Two Homicide Bureau and Arima CID later arrived on the scene, following which Dalipsingh’s body was moved to a mortuary in Arima.
The Express also visited the scene and spoke to one of his relatives and two of his friends.
“He was a nice guy who owed nobody and had no enemies,” said one man.
A woman who said she knew him from birth recalled that Dalipsingh was excited as he was expecting the birth of his first child in September.
She said he was “a regular guy”.
She said she was proud of him as he and his wife of 12 years started their business together about three years ago.
They sold clothing but when the Covid-19 pandemic struck they changed their business model to sell soft drinks, juices and snacks to vendors in the area, she said.
“They started from nothing four years ago selling cigarettes (loose) and then that move to clothes and then with the pandemic they changed again,” she said.
She said Dalipsingh was really funny and loved to talk and make jokes.
“Plenty people would have come here for credit as he helped many others start their retail business,” she said. Police have ruled out robbery as the motive for the murder as nothing was taken.