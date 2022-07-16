Woman stabbed, man on the run

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a mother of three in the neck during an argument on Monday.
The man, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, ran away from the scene, and left his motor vehicle behind, police said.
The 27-year-old victim of Valencia was taken to the hospital where her condition was stabilised. The children of the victim are aged two, five and seven years.
A police report said around 12.15 p.m. on Monday the victim was at her mother’s home at Paradise Circular, Benny Road, when she got into an argument with the suspect.
During the argument, the victim was dealt a stab to the right side of her neck.
The man ran off and escaped.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and took the victim to the Arima Hospital.
Officers of the Valencia Police Station and Gender-Based Violence Unit responded.
WPC Joseph is continuing investigations.