Crime scene USE THIS ONE

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a mother of three in the neck during an argument on Monday.

The man, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, ran away from the scene, and left his motor vehicle behind, police said.

The 27-year-old victim of Valencia was taken to the hospital where her condition was stabilised. The children of the victim are aged two, five and seven years.

A police report said around 12.15 p.m. on Monday the victim was at her mother’s home at Paradise Circular, Benny Road, when she got into an argument with the suspect.

During the argument, the victim was dealt a stab to the right side of her neck.

The man ran off and escaped.

Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and took the victim to the Arima Hospital.

Officers of the Valencia Police Station and Gender-Based Violence Unit responded.

WPC Joseph is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woman stabbed, man on the run

Woman stabbed, man on the run

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a mother of three in the neck during an argument on Monday.

The man, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, ran away from the scene, and left his motor vehicle behind, police said.

The 27-year-old victim of Valencia was taken to the hospital where her condition was stabilised. The children of the victim are aged two, five and seven years.

Former security guard gets 16 years

Former security guard gets 16 years

“Physical abuse and gender-­based violence should have no role to play in relationships and even if those relationships were crumbling, the simple solution is to simply walk way,” Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds said yesterday.

“If there are issues then just leave, and leave everyone with their life and limbs,” the judge added while sentencing 62-year-old Leonard Antoine, who was charged with the attempted murder of his estranged wife on Carnival Sunday in 2015.

Rambally: Govt keeping public in the dark over appeal

Rambally: Govt keeping public in the dark over appeal

Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally has questioned why is there “secrecy” in the State’s appeal of the Miami court judgment which disqualified Sequor Law and Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, from the Piarco airport civil matters in the United States.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) T&T Speaks meeting on Thursday, Rambally said the AG “recused” himself from the matter only after he was disqualified by the court.

“(PM Dr Keith) Rowley said recently that he only know about a recusal, nothing about any disqualification. Between Armour and Faris Al-Rawi, they then filed an appeal,” he said.

LANDSLIDE DESTROYS HOUSE

LANDSLIDE DESTROYS HOUSE

A family of seven is now homeless after a landslide brought a retaining wall crashing down onto their Mohammed Trace, St Augustine, home yesterday.

The family is now pleading for assistance and somewhere to stay.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, mother of five Aquimer Charles said she was in her bedroom yesterday morning, combing her daughter’s hair, when she heard a loud cracking noise.

ARMOUR OFF THE HOOK

ARMOUR OFF THE HOOK

Two lawyers’ motions against Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, expressing no confidence in him and calling on him to resign failed yesterday.

The majority membership of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) who voted expressed their continued confidence in Armour after they shot down two motions that were brought against him by a group of 40 attorneys.

Recommended for you