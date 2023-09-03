Woman who shot and killed intruder... DPP still waiting on police report

judge's gavel

More than a month after a woman used her husband’s legal weapon to fatally shoot an intruder at her Chaguanas home, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC has yet to receive a police file on the case.

The Sunday Express sent DPP Gaspard a WhatsApp message last Wednesday, asking if a decision had been reached in the case on whether the 45-year-old woman would be charged, or if the file was still being reviewed.

On Thursday evening, Gaspard replied, “As far as I am aware, that file has not been submitted to my office.”

In early August during a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) news conference, ACP Kent Ghiswayan (Criminal Division) said in response to a question on the issue, “Each circumstance must be treated on its own merit...in this particular instance, an investigation has been launched, statements have been recorded, CCTV footage has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Central Division, which is leading the probe, will contact the DPP for guidance at some stage, he added.

Senior police sources who spoke to the Sunday Express last week were unable to elaborate on the matter and could not explain the delay in seeking the DPP’s advice. According to the woman’s report to police, she was at home on July 29 with her daughter, when she spotted a man entering her property shortly after 8 p.m.

The man, subsequently identified as Mark Anthony Joseph, then opened the door to her Honda SUV and blared the horn.

The woman did not open her door or windows, and reported that Joseph went to the front door and “violently” shook and banged on it, in an attempt to gain entry.

According to police, the woman believed the man was armed and that if he had entered her home the outcome would have been violent.

She rushed to get her husband’s licensed Glock 43X 9mm pistol, and when she saw Joseph attempting to flee, she shot him. The woman was not the holder of a firearm user’s licence (FUL).

When the woman examined the CCTV cameras, she saw the victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The killing sparked much debate among the public and legal circles about the issue of self-defence.

According to two notable criminal attorneys, Pamela Elder SC and Prakash Ramadhar, who spoke to the Express following the incident, the woman and any other person who uses force to protect themselves in their home are legally protected and can use any object to defend themselves.

—Mark Bassant

