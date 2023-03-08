Scholarship winners from St Augustine Girls’ High School (SAGHS) were yesterday reminded of a time when women were not allowed access to education.
SAGHS manager Andre Thompson reflected on those times, as he celebrated the achievement of girls in the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).
His message came as International Women’s Day is being observed today.
Girls attained an impressive 72 per cent of the 100 CAPE scholarships awarded by the Ministry of Education this year.
An all-girls school, SAGHS produced nine of those scholarship winners, including one of the President’s Medal awardees, Saira Mohammed. The other President’s Medal winner, Makaya Huggins, also hailed from an all-girls school—Holy Faith Convent, Couva.
Naparima Girls’ High School snagged the majority of scholarships, with 19 girls being awarded.
Yesterday Thompson noted that women have come a long way, as he addressed an auditorium of pupils during the school’s recognition ceremony for the scholarship winners.
“A few decades ago, women were not allowed to have an education, to vote or anything like that,” he said.
“And we could see why, because you all are better than men most of the times,” he added, to loud applause from the pupils.
Thompson urged the girls to continue working towards achieving their dreams and to “fly like eagles”.
Motivational talk
Also speaking at the function, Presbyterian Secondary Schools’ Board of Education president Ashford Tamby expressed pride that 39 of the 100 scholarships awarded this year went to Presbyterian secondary schools. He said this was a testament to the quality of denominational schools.
“SAGHS is a part of a rich Presbyterian legacy. This just shows that the denominational schools are performing. They are doing well and they are the top schools to be in,” he said.
During the ceremony, several of the school’s scholarship recipients gave motivational speeches, encouraging the school’s current pupils to work towards their goals.
Open scholarship winner Solange Joseph advised the pupils to pursue studies in an area they genuinely love, as she said it is easier to give your all to something you truly enjoy.
Additional scholarship winner Maali Rose told the pupils to not be discouraged by missteps and mistakes, and that they do not have to be perfect. She also urged them to be mindful of the company they keep.
Additional scholarship recipient Neelam Kumarsingh said academic validation can become like a drug. She urged the pupils to not be consumed by academic pursuits or envious of the achievements of others, but to give their best effort.
President’s Medal awardee Saira Mohammed, who was unable to be present as she is studying in Grenada, spoke via a video message during which she thanked her teachers and peers, and encouraged the current pupils to do their best.